What brings a bounce to your step like the big sound of a swing band?
That’s exactly what the big bands of the 1930s and ’40s did for America. As the country was slowly recovering from the Great Depression and marching toward World War II, a new sound emerged. Radio waves carried the bright, rhythmic beat directly into homes and hearts across the country. Here in Terre Haute a musical prodigy exploded onto the scene. Claude Thornhill was born Aug. 10, 1908. He grew up in the 12 Points neighborhood at 13th Street and Collett Avenue and attended Garfield High School, where even at a young age he was playing with orchestras and leaping toward a legendary musical career. Having no formal musical training, Thornhill learned to play piano from his mother who was a Sunday school teacher at the Maple Avenue Methodist Church. At the age of 16, the young pianist joined the Elder orchestra playing on the steamer “Washington” on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. Claude arranged and wrote songs for Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and other big names in the jazz/band scene.
Described as years ahead of his time, Thornhill was one of those early jazz pioneers who made harmonized arrangements work for large groups of musicians. Big bands consisted of a large ensemble of horns, rhythm instruments and a rhythm section and they were all the rage in the 1930s and 40s. Dance halls and ballrooms made a fitting showcase for this new style of music. Thornhill formed his own orchestra in 1940. He worked hard practicing with his players seven days a week to achieve something extraordinary and arresting.
After three years touring for the Navy in the South Pacific, Thornhill returned to the U.S. and resumed his musical journey. Entertaining crowds at New York’s Paramount Theatre, he earned an average of $10,000 a week. Thornhill’s successful career lasted three decades. He continued to tour with his band until his death in 1965.
In 2009 the Mayor of Terre Haute declared August 10 to be Claude Thornhill Day in recognition of Thornhill’s accomplishments to the music industry.
