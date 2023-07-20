Learning about the cultural heritage of a place is not only rewarding because it gives us a better understanding of our family origins, but also allows us to identify with others while discovering more about our own sense of place and belonging. Thanks to the extant collection of historic photographs at the Vigo County History Center, taking a closer look at regional diversity has never been easier. A sepia tone, cabinet card photo taken around the late 1880s shares a glimpse into our cultural history. The three children are identified as (left to right) Julia, George and Harry Heinig. The location is indicated in handwriting on the backside as the Naylor Opera House as well as George’s birth year: 1870. The Terre Haute photographer, Adams, is listed at the bottom of the photo.
It’s not known if the festive Bavarian clothing and tambourine are a hint that the children were performing on this occasion or rather attending a family or religious event at the venue. The Naylor Opera House was located at the corner of Fourth Street and Wabash Avenue. Although it was lost to a catastrophic fire in 1896, during the time of this photo it was one of the finest opera houses in the State of Indiana.
The children’s father, Ferdinand “Charles” Heinig, came to Terre Haute from Germany in the 1850s. At that time, millions of German immigrants sought to escape the economic and political oppression of their homeland. Terre Haute was a well-situated and industrious city that German immigrants found welcoming. George Heinig was the oldest of the children. He later married, lived on north 12th Street and worked as a fireman for the Vandalia Railroad. Although the German immigrants, like those from varying other countries, left their former life, family, and many belongings behind, they were able to bring with them the unique traditions, and values that have since become adopted into society and carried on over each new generation.
