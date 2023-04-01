ARIES (March 21-April 19) Keep an open mind, listen respectfully to what others say and offer positive solutions to existing problems. Getting along and maintaining peace will encourage positive results.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Emotions will interfere with your plans. Turn a negative into a positive. Lay down some ground rules that motivate and inspire others to strive for peace over chaos and love over hate.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Choose to do what’s in your best interest. Trust your gut feeling and put your heart into something that makes you feel good about who you are and what you accomplish.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pick up the pace and knock things off your to-do list. Putting your energy to good use will ease stress and encourage you to change your lifestyle to accommodate pastimes and people you enjoy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You don’t have to stand alone. Open conversations with people you trust to give good advice. You may not like what you hear, but it will help you. The possibilities are endless.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world; the feedback you get will lift your spirits. Changing your surroundings will spark your imagination and give you something to think about.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Idle time will lead to trouble. Keep your thoughts secret for now. Gather facts and assess situations before revealing your intentions. Physical fitness and discipline will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Refuse to let work problems upset your downtime. Focus on love and personal improvements rather than allowing outside influences to ruin your day. Enjoy a creative activity with a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You can have it all if you say no to anyone trying to interfere with your plans. Make changes at home that help you keep track of your expenses. A financial gain is apparent.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Distance yourself from unpredictable individuals. A change you make at home should help you solve an emotional issue. Learn to say no when necessary. Avoid joint ventures, lending and borrowing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your energy where it will do some good. Nurture relationships and your health. Handle money wisely and investigate how to use your skills in an unusual way to bring in more cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Change your surroundings to suit your needs. Get rid of things you don’t need or use. Giving possessions away will encourage you to do more in your community to help those less fortunate.
