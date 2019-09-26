The Oct. 14 Performing Arts Series show at Indiana State University is composed of some of America’s top brass musicians, a veritable “dream team” of virtuoso players who have performed with some of the world’s most prominent groups.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass will begin at 7:30 p.m. in ISU’s Tilson Auditorium.
Big Brass is a family-owned business that began in New Orleans and strives to perform music from all genres to create connections with the audience. The group believes music is a gift that should be shared and enjoyed by everyone and all ages. Their programs have included holiday performances, family concerts, traditional brass concerts and even performances with organ and choirs. The group has been said to be a “quantum leap forward in what a brass group can bring to an audience.”
Marsalis started his path of playing and studying music at age 6 and began taking classical trumpet lessons at just 11 years old. He was later dubbed a “trumpet prodigy” at age 15 with the New Orleans Symphony. Marsalis went on to win various solo competitions and has made several world premiere recordings.
A special pre-event for ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Ballroom will feature some fun entertainment related to the show and refreshments.
Tickets for Big Brass are on sale now. Tickets for adults are $23 to $25, faculty and staff tickets are $20 to $22. Youth tickets (ages 2 to 12) are $5 and ISU students get in free with a valid student ID. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, call 877-ISU-TIXS or visit the Hulman Center temporary ticket office in Room T 150 of Tirey Hall.
The show is sponsored by Terre Haute Savings Bank. For more information, visit hulmancenter.org.
