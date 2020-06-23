Museums, art galleries, theaters, music venues and arts organizations in the Wabash Valley in March temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some organizations tentatively scheduled summer events; other arts and music venues rescheduled spring events for late-summer and fall.
Area bars and nightclubs started scheduling live music and karaoke again in mid-June. See the Coming Up Live listings below.
The Brazil Concert Band will provide outdoor entertainment beginning 8 p.m. July 5 in the band shell or nearby pavilion, if rain, in Forest Park at Brazil. The BCB will perform every Sunday night through Aug. 30.
Late July or early August L&A Family Farms near Paris, Ill., plans to offer a modified sunflower maze.
Always available outdoors to experience up close and in person are the 20 works of art in the Wabash Valley Art Spaces Sculpture Collection in Terre Haute. The walk/drive activity is a great opportunity for those ready to get out of the house after weeks of self-isolation.
Virtual, Outdoor Experiences
Terre Haute and area cities are beginning to reopen but in the meantime, several arts organizations and WFIU public radio are providing virtual access to their arts and entertainment offerings on websites and YouTube channels, as well as meetings and webinars using the Zoom video conference app.
Although no events, tours and programs are scheduled at this time, Swope Art Museum at 25 S. Seventh St. and the Vigo County Historical Museum in Terre Haute reopened with masks required on June 16. Both offer virtual experiences.
• Swope Art Museum: The Summer Art Studio for children is planned in cooperation with Vigo County Parks and Recreation in July. Until then, the Swope's website offers artwork by elementary, middle school and high school students in the 53rd annual Student Art Exhibition; a 360-degree tours of the museum's five galleries, and a YouTube video by The Haute. For more information visit www.swope.org or call 812-238-1676.
• Vigo County Historical Museum: No events, tours or programs scheduled at this time. In the meantime, take a video tour of the County History Exhibit as well as other exhibit tours and fun videos on the museum's YouTube channel. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/programs for a link at the bottom of the webpage.
• The Terre Haute Children’s Museum at 727 Wabash Ave. reopened June 18 with new programming, including Everyday Science Club, a virtual experience. For more information: thchildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548.
• CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center at 1532 S. 3rd Street reopened June 18 with masks required for all visitors and staff. A fall virtual speakers series is planned. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. For more information: https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org or 812-645-1994.
• The Eugene V. Debs Museum at 451 N. Eighth St. remains closed this summer for improvements. The museum will reopen in the fall with dates and hours to be announced after renovations are completed. Upon reopening, small group tours will be offered by appointment only and masks will be required for staff and guests. Till then check out virtual programs including Debs Day which took place June 20. For more information: debsfoundation.org or 812-232-2163.
• Indiana Public Media in Bloomington podcast series, The Ernie Pyle Experiment! resumed June 20. The first six episodes, broadcast in April and May, also are available at https://indianapublicmedia.org/erniepylepodcast and on iTunes. Pyle, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and war correspondent, from Dana, Indiana, is best known for his stories about ordinary American soldiers during World War II. The 13-episode podcast chronicles Pyle’s pre-war work as a travelling columnist for the Scripps-Howard Newspaper syndicate. The podcast is produced at WFIU on the campus of Indiana University at Bloomington. Visit https://indianapublicmedia.org for details.
• Community Theatre of Terre Haute offers the latest in its web series, "Where Everyone Plays a Part!" at https://ctth.org/web-series-where-everyone-plays-a-part/. Season passes will be available starting July 1.
• The Brazil Concert Band decided to stream a series of four concerts from its 2019 BCB concert season every Sunday in June, each beginning at 8 p.m. The series can be accessed through band director Matthew and wife Melanie Huber's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCARUjaj3AcG7yGFOXr4e27w?view_as=subscriber. Visit the Huber's YouTube Channel and hit the subscribe button and bell to receive notifications. The June series also will be shown at 8 p.m. each Sunday on the Brazil Concert Band Facebook page. Live BCB concerts will resume at 8 p.m. July 5 in the band shell or nearby pavilion, if rain, in Forest Park at Brazil. The BCB will perform every Sunday night through Aug. 30.
• Wabash Valley Arts Spaces features photos and information on 20 works of art in its Sculpture Collection on its website. Visit https://wabashvalleyartspaces.com/collection for a link to a detailed Sculpture Collection Walk/Drive Tour Map.
• Recording of Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's May 16 "Music in Bloom" live-streamed concert available at www.thso.org The program featured 10 musicians performing solos and duets at Central Presbyterian Church.
• Arts Illiana Inc. provides a virtual tour of The Crow Show 2020 in an exhibition catalog at ArtsIlliana.com as well as its current issue of its Spectrum magazine. Winners in The Crow Show were announced May 1 and are featured on the website and on Facebook.
• Rose-Hulman Art Exhibits on Facebook currently features artwork in its Permanent Art Collection.
• At Indiana State University Art Gallery, Spring 2020 BA/BFA Senior Exhibition, online exhibition by 20 of the Department of Art and Design's graduating students showcases work they have created throughout their time at ISU. Go to indstate.edu/cas/uag. Also at ISU, Reflection/Refraction, "on display" work from a couple of the painting courses last semester with Professor Nancy Nichols-Pethick. Visit indstate.edu/cas/uag.
• Indiana Arts Commission's "The Arts and Covid-19 Webinar Series" on Zoom. Visit www.in.gov/arts/3254.htm to view recordings of previous webinars.
Coming Up Live
June 24: Short Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra performance, 10 a.m., Fairbanks Park, to announce new Executive Director David Bowden. Rain date: June 25.
June 26: 365 Bar & Grill at 1367 Wabash Ave. in Terre Haute will feature Mathew Westerfield with a variety of current hits and classics from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
June 26: American Legion Post 346 will have Wagle’s Old Time Karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m.
June 26: Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291 will have Red Horse Karaoke with Stands Alone & Night Hawk from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
June 26: Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 at 3708 Wabash Ave. will offer karaoke at 6 p.m.
June 27: Garth Brooks concert event will be broadcast live at Moonlite Drive-In Theater, 5056 N. Lafayette Ave., Terre Haute. Visit Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks for tickets; $100 per passenger car or truck (limited to the number of seat belts.)
June 27: Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 at 3708 Wabash Ave. will feature the band Almost Country from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
June 27: Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291 will feature the band P.C. McGill from 8 p.m. to midnight.
June 27: 365 Bar & Grill at 1367 Wabash Ave. in Terre Haute will feature Austin Byrd with country hits from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
July 1: Community Theatre of Terre Haute season passes will be available.
July 3: Endless Summer Band performs 8 to 11 p.m. at the band shell, pavilion if rain, in Forest Park, Brazil, during 85th Annual Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration. Music will be broadcast live on WAMB Radio 106.9 and AM 1130 in Brazil and 99.5 in Terre Haute.
July 3: 365 Bar & Grill at 1367 Wabash Ave. in Terre Haute will feature country hits by Kris Anderson from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 at 3708 Wabash Ave. will offer karaoke at 6 p.m.
July 4: Triggerhead performs 2 to 5 p.m. at the band shell, pavilion if rain, in Forest Park, Brazil; Big Fun Band, 7 to 9:45 p.m.; fireworks show, 10:05 p.m.; all during 85th Annual Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration. Music will be broadcast live on WAMB Radio 106.9 and AM 1130 in Brazil and 99.5 in Terre Haute.
July 4: Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 at 3708 Wabash Ave. will feature the band Railroader from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
July 4: 365 Bar & Grill at 1367 Wabash Ave. in Terre Haute will feature pop hits by Josie Dial from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
July 5: Morris Mott Faith Band performs 1 to 3 p.m. at the band shell, pavilion if rain, in Forest Park, Brazil; The Van-Dells, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; during 85th Annual Brazil Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration. Music will be broadcast live on WAMB Radio 106.9 and AM 1130 in Brazil and 99.5 in Terre Haute.
July 5: Brazil Concert Band, live performance, 8 p.m., band shell or pavilion if rain, Forest Park, Brazil. Like Brazil Concert Band Facebook page. Continues every Sunday through August.
July 6 through 24: Summer Art Studio 2020 at Swope Art Gallery; visit https://www.swope.org/learn/summer-art-studio to learn more.
July 10: Wabash Valley Art Spaces Annual Luncheon, tentatively rescheduled for July 10 and July 17.
July 10-Aug. 2: The Beef House Dinner Theatre at Covington, production "Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Songs of Sedaka," evening and matinee performances; reservations, beefhouserolls.com or 217-499-5355.
July 11: Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 at 3708 Wabash Ave. will feature the band Roy and the Ramblers from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
July 12: Gospel music group The Kramers will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. in Terre Haute First Church of the Nazarene, 801 Fort Harrison Road. Visit TheKramersMusic.com or call 812-466-5817 for more details.
July 17-26: The Beef House Dinner Theatre at Covington, production "8 Track: The Sounds of the 70s," evening and matinee performances; reservations, beefhouserolls.com or 217-499-5355.
July 18: Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 at 3708 Wabash Ave. will feature the band Ambush from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
July 24: Entry deadline for Arts Illiana Gallery's Desiderata show, tentatively in the gallery at 23 N. Sixth St. Visit artsilliana.com or Facebook for Call for Artists and Prospectus. Opening reception is Aug. 7.
July 25: Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 at 3708 Wabash Ave. will feature the band Almost Country from 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Indiana State University. Tickets for April 4 event will be honored. Tickets available on Ticketmaster. Visit www.thso.org for more events.
Sept. 12: Live music at Cruisin' for Kids car show with food and awards, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Meadows shopping center, 2800 Poplar St.; to register, 812-234-8732 or 812-249-9067. Proceeds to benefit Vigo County Children's Home.
Oct. 3: JoDee Messina and Josh Gracin, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 and WTHI-TV Pepsi Stage, 7:30 p.m.; tickets, $35.
Oct. 4: Roots and Boots Acoustic show featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 and WTHI-TV Pepsi Stage, 5 p.m.; tickets, $45.
Oct. 17: Wabash Valley Art Spaces "It Was a Very Good Year 2020 – A Taste of Wines with Dinner" in Sycamore Banquet Center, Indiana State University.
Nov. 15: The Oak Ridge Boys rescheduled from spring, Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Dec. 9: Dailey & Vincent rescheduled from spring, Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
