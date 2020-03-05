Arts Illiana Inc. presents its annual fundraiser for the arts, TableScapes, on March 13 and 14 in the Sycamore Banquet Center at Indiana State University.
Table designs created by 25 regional organizations, businesses and individuals will be featured, along with a unique silent auction that includes artwork from regional artists and themed basket creations comprised of donated items from businesses, organizations and individuals from across the Wabash Valley.
New to the TableScapes event this year will be a photo booth opportunity. A vintage bank teller window, courtesy of the Vigo County History Center, will be the backdrop for the photo op — a nod to presenting sponsor, Terre Haute Savings Bank.
As has been the tradition for several years, Arts Illiana will once again collaborate with the Vigo County Public Library and celebrate the 2020 “Big Read” selection, Thornton Wilder’s iconic play, “Our Town.” Copies of the play will be available to TableScape attendees and costumed actors representing specific “Our Town” characters will mingle with “Cocktails on the Scapes” guests on March 13.
In keeping with the “Our Town” theme, the silent auction will have two new interesting components. Posters from surrounding Wabash Valley counties will be on display that will depict the various arts and cultural offerings within those communities and each county will also have a silent auction basket representational of the best of Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion counties.
Jon Robeson, Arts Illiana executive director, said “While it’s true that Arts Illiana lays claim to having the best silent auction in the Wabash Valley, this year contains some elements that builds on this notion. Approximately 50 baskets brimming with exciting experiences and unique gifts will give attendees something to anticipate. Also, along with several pieces of artwork from some of the most noteworthy artists in the region is an additional special attraction. Arts Illiana has commissioned a limited exhibition from twenty area artists entitled ‘Our Town.’ This exhibition is a tribute to this year’s Wabash Valley Big Read and contains artwork that reflects some of our community’s memorable landmarks. Each item in this exhibition is available as part of the silent auction and is truly something not to be missed.”
TableScapes offers several ways to experience the creatively designed tables and the silent auction. Daily viewing of tables and auction are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both March 13 and March 14. Admission is $5 to view and vote for favorite table and to bid on silent auction items. Note that it is not necessary to be present on Saturday evening when the bidding closes to win.
“Cocktails on the Scapes” is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 13. Admission is $20 and guests will enjoy a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, and the opportunity to view the table designs and vote for their favorite. This is the evening dedicated to the table designers who will be there to talk with guests.
“Dinner on the Scapes” will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 14. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner following. Live musical entertainment will add ambiance to the evening and final silent auction bidding will continue, closing at 8 p.m. A panel of judges will view the tables on March 13 and results of the TableScape design winners will be announced in the following categories: Best centerpiece, best theme, best new designer, and judges’ favorite. Each tablescape winner receives a beautiful ceramic award plate designed by Chuck Wagoner, North Vermillion High School art teacher and regional artist.
Ross Elliot Jewelers has provided fine jewelry as a raffle item — this year TableScape patrons will purchase their tickets to win a stunning 14K rose gold double panther ring by Effy. The eyes are green garnets and there are 16 accenting diamonds.
Funds raised through TableScapes benefit Arts Illiana’s programs, services and gallery. As a regional partner with the Indiana Arts Commission and as the regional arts council serving six Indiana counties and bordering Illinois counties, Arts Illiana works diligently to fulfill its mission to promote, support, and enhance the arts and cultural activities in the region. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Arts Illiana.
Designated free parking for the event is in the lot at the southwest corner of Chestnut and Fifth streets on the ISU campus. The Sycamore Banquet Center is directly across Fifth Street and adjacent to the Hulman Memorial Student Union. For more information visit artsilliana.org/tablescapes or call 812-235-5007.
