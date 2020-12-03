Arts Illiana Inc. in downtown Terre Haute will open its annual “small art” exhibition Friday.
Gallery director Michael Tingley will conduct a virtual tour of the exhibition. The Facebook Live event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. Gallery hours for “small art” will continue to be Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons also can visit the gallery on Saturdays by appointment only. Saturday appointments must be arranged through the gallery director by emailing artsillianagallery@gmail.com. Arts Illiana asks that those visiting the gallery wear face masks.
The “small art” exhibition is open only to artists living in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana and Edgar and Clark counties in Illinois. Artists can submit up to five pieces.
Guest curator Adeline Lamarre of Canada selected 67 pieces from 28 artists to be included in the exhibition. The works include both 2D and 3D in a variety of mediums. The “small art” exhibition is always a favorite and a great opportunity to purchase original and unique holiday gifts. The “small” aspect of the art is the requirement that all works entered in the show measure no more than 12- by 12-inches (or 12 by 12 by 12 for 3D pieces.)
Lamarre’s work will be featured in the North Gallery for the run of “small art.” Born in Quebec City, she was inspired by her amateur artist mother and took painting and drawing classes as a child. She is a multidisciplinary artist with a master’s degree in visual arts. Her favorite media are oil painting, pen and ink. While her artistic universe is often dark, she typically inserts “a little touch of cuteness.” An overview of her work can be found at www.vaar.ca.
For those who miss the Facebook Live opening event, the video will be available at artsilliana.com as well as a catalog of all the work included in the show. The links to both will be found on the Welcome Page menu. All work in the show is available for purchase.
The following artists received awards for work in the “Desiderata” exhibition which closed Nov. 20: Carlos Eduardo Guerra Fentanes was awarded Best of Show in 2D for “Stabat Mater;” Rob Millard-Mendez received top honors in 3D for “Sculptural Portrait of Kant: Living Virtuously;” and Chris Schellenberg was awarded People’s Choice for “Strength of Spirit.”
Arts Illiana gallery is at 23 N. Sixth St.
