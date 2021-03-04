Arts Illiana Inc. in Terre Haute will open “Masks,” the first exhibition of 2021, on Friday with a virtual tour by gallery director Michael Tingley.
The Facebook Live event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Gallery hours for “Masks” will continue to be Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons also can visit the gallery on Saturdays by appointment only, arranged through Tingley at artsillianagallery@gmail.com. Arts Illiana asks everyone visiting the gallery wear face masks.
The “Masks” exhibition call was extended to artists in North America and yielded 111 entries from 49 artists.
Guest curator and Terre Haute artist David Erickson chose 70 pieces from 41 artists representing 15 states, Washington, D.C., and two Canadian provinces. “It’s interesting to find such a wide variety of unique visual responses to a current common object by so many local, regional and national talented artists," Erickson said. He stressed how difficult it was to select for inclusion in the exhibition and how each artist ”deserved serious consideration for their vision and craftsmanship.”
An exhibition of Erickson’s work will be featured in the North Gallery during the run of “Masks.” Erickson has exhibited his work locally, nationally and internationally; he has designed sets and artwork for Community Theatre of Terre Haute, and his work can be seen at multiple sites around the Wabash Valley, including at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
The event video will be available on artsilliana.com as well as a catalog of all the work included in the show. Links to both will be on the Welcome Page menu. All work in the show is available for purchase.
Arts Illiana awarded several artists for work in the “smallart2020” exhibition which closed on Feb. 19. Erin Caldwell was awarded Best of Show in 2D for “Promises.” Becky Crosbie received top honors in 3D for “Rodrigo” and Kara Loveall was awarded People’s Choice for “Petal Pot.”
Arts Illiana, at 23 N. Sixth St., is the Arts Council of the Wabash Valley and a Regional Arts Partner with the Indiana Arts Commission.
