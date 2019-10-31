Arts Illiana will open its “smallart2019” exhibition, presented by Morgan Stanley, on Friday with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. in its main gallery at 23 N. Sixth St. The popular exhibition celebrates its fifth year during the show’s run through Jan. 18.
Art in this annual exhibition measures no more than 12 inches in any dimension from artists in the counties included in Arts Illiana’s service region: Vigo, Vermillion, Sullivan, Putnam, Parke and Clay in Indiana, and Edgar and Clark counties in Illinois.
Guest curator Jan Kappes has selected 106 works of art from works submitted for entry from 41 artists. All of the submitted 2-D and 3-D works are original and all pieces in the exhibit are for sale. Patrons will find this an excellent opportunity to purchase artwork as gifts for the holidays.
An exhibit of Kappes’ artwork will be featured in the north gallery during the run of “smallart2019.”
Born in 1951 in Mattoon, Illinois, Kappes grew up “in town,” but she was a country kid at heart, spending as much time as she could on her grandmother’s farm and learning the importance of agriculture through her father’s seed and fertilizer business. It was only natural that she married into a farm family, where she flourished for over 25 years, raising her family, surrounded by cats, dogs and horses.
She attained her bachelor of fine arts in 2D studio art and master’s degree in sculpture from Eastern Illinois University at Charleston in 2011 and 2012. Now she devotes herself full time to creating art with her own version of fun and homespun, original content and unusual materials. The overwhelming influence in her art is rural Illinois lifestyle. The old home interiors, rural settings, and references to agricultural lifestyle that fill her work are, these days, foreign to most people and, consequently, odd or only strangely reminiscent. She enjoys merely hinting at the reason of things and coaxing the audience to come along to places they have only seen from the road.
She has expanded her media to include unexpected materials — experimenting with various brands of art markers, colored inks and papers has allowed Kappes to develop her unique process. Alcohol-based colored inks satisfy her desire for sumptuous, transparent, intense color and blend-ability and have become her media of choice.
The “smallart2019” opening reception is part of Downtown Terre Haute’s First Friday activities.
Refreshments will be available and admission is free. Arts Illiana Gallery director Michael Tingley will announce the 2020 exhibition schedule during the opening.
