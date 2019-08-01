Arts Illiana will open its “Red” exhibition on Friday with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. in the gallery at 23 N. Sixth St.
The “Red” exhibition call was open to artists in North America. Artists from 13 states submitted 159 works of art. Seventy-two of those submitted works of art from 59 artists were selected for the show by guest curator Michael Ornstein. It is a stunning collection of art representing a wide variety of mediums.
Ornstein is an American actor and painter who likes to experiment with different mediums and materials and his paintings vary quite a bit depending on the surfaces and types of paints with which he works. His oil paintings on an obscure and archival recyclable plastic are painted with a unique personal technique he developed in order for the paintings to be backlit, which makes them translucent, revealing hidden colors and images that transform the paintings completely and also serve as a relaxing light source.
Other forms of functional art that Ornstein deals with are hanging tapestries, painted leathers, vintage boots, antique furniture, old motorcycle parts, floor coverings and double-sided wooden planks or “totems” that can be used for interior or even exterior design, as they are waterproof and meant to be weathered so that they change with time, as they would if they were painted on the street.
Ornstein’s acting credits are numerous and include stage, film and television. His most recent television works are “Sons of Anarchy” and “Mayans MC.”
The “Red” exhibition marks Ornstein’s return as guest curator for the Arts Illiana Gallery. He also served in that role at the grand re-opening of the gallery in 2015. A selection of his artwork will be on view in Arts Illiana’s north gallery until the “Red” exhibition closes on Oct. 18.
The opening reception is part of Downtown Terre Haute’s First Friday event. Refreshments will be available and admission is free.
