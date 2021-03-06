This calendar will be updated as new arts and entertainment information is received. Email community@tribstar.com with your submissions.
Outdoors Events
March 13: St. Patrick’s Catholic Church to host annual Irish Dash and St. Patrick’s Parade. The dash includes a 1-mile fun run and a 5K race, followed by a parade starting at 1 p.m.
May 2: Indiana DNR sets Free Fishing Days May 2, June 5-6, and Sept. 25. Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout stamp to fish in public waters on these days. For nearby locations, https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/3598.htm
June 5: Grammy award-winning rap artist Nelly. first concert at The Mill Terre Haute outdoor venue. Tickets are $40-$65, and are on sale now on The Mill's website — themillterrehaute.com — as well as on its Facebook page and through Etix.com.
June 5: Fit Foodie Tri at Marshall, Illinois. This US Sanctioned sprint triathlon, 5K, includes bounce houses, old-fashioned family fun games, food trucks around the square. Registration for the triathlon and 5k are now open. Kicks off at the new Marshall Community Pool. A 300-meter snake swim switches to a flat fast bike on low traffic country roads and will end with a run through Marshall's fairgrounds, past murals and historic buildings in downtown. The 5K will finish up at the pool. Food trucks will be set up 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the food truck line up: Facebook/fitfoodietri. Call Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce at 217-826-2034; visit Fit Foodie Tri Facebook page or http://FitFoodieTri.itsyourrace.com/
Everyday: Always available outdoors to experience up close and in person are the 20 works of art in the Wabash Valley Art Spaces Sculpture Collection in Terre Haute. The walk/drive activity is a great opportunity for those ready to get out of the house after months of self-isolation. Visit https://wabashvalleyartspaces.com/collection for photos and information on the Sculpture Collection, as well as a link to a detailed Sculpture Collection Walk/Drive Tour Map.
Indoors Events
• Wayne Newton American Legion Post 346, 1346 Wabash Ave., will feature Wagle's Karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m. Offered every Thursday.
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 offers bingo on Thursdays starting at 6:30 p.m.
• Wayne Newton American Legion Post 346, 1346 Wabash Ave., will feature Front Page Karaoke from 7 to 11 p.m. Offered every Friday.
• Swope Art Museum exhibit "SIGNS | James Pearson" on display through March 14. Signs is a portfolio of 10 photographs taken in New York City of frayed and layered posters and billboards. The history of the fragmented images and words creates a new image, flattened by the media of black and white photography. Swope website always offers 360-degree tours of the museum's five galleries, and a YouTube video by The Haute. For more information visit www.swope.org or call 812-238-1676.
• Swope Art Museum exhibition Psychodiagnostik: The 100th Anniversary of the Rorschach Test opened Jan. 29. In 1921, Hermann Rorschach wrote his book Psychodiagnostik, containing the results of his studies on mental patients, and the 10 cards that became the foundation of the Rorschach test. While still a medical student, he wondered why different people saw different things in art, and began showing inkblots to children and analyzing their responses. View 10 selections from the Swope’s permanent collection. For more information visit www.swope.org or call 812-238-1676.
• Abstract April, open class art show, April 10-25, Covered Bridge Art Association Gallery, 124 West Ohio St., Rockville. Open daily 10-5, Sunday 1-5, closed Tuesdays. For details, 765-569-9422 or http://www.rockvillecoveredbridgeartgallery.com
• Arts Illiana Inc. at 23 N. Sixth St. in Terre Haute will feature its "Masks" exhibition through May 21. Patrons can visit the gallery on Thursdays and Fridays. Saturday appointments must be arranged through the gallery director by emailing artsillianagallery@gmail.com. Arts Illiana asks that those visiting the gallery wear face masks.
• CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is now open. Programs and exhibits include “In Their Own Words: The Mengele Twins Tell Their Stories.” This new interactive, digital exhibit is ready for visitors to guide their own learning, listen to survivors tell their own stories, and build a connection to the history of the Holocaust. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Admission $7 per person. Masks required inside the museum. For details, visit candlesholocaustmuseum.org or call 812-234-7881.
• Community Theatre of Terre Haute 2021-22 season, with performances beginning September. Productions include Little Women (musical), The Cemetery Club, Wait Until Dark, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Shrek (musical), Beanie and the Bamboozling Book Machine (Theatre for Young Audiences), and The Goldman Project.
• ISU Performing Arts Series: The Passing Zone comedy, Sept. 20; Reza, Edge of Illusion, rock concert, Oct. 25; Christmas in Killarney, with Irish dance, Dec. 7.
• At Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology: Oct. 10, The Oak Ridge Boys, Hatfield Hall; Dec. 8, Dailey & Vincent, Hatfield Hall.
2022 Indoors Events
• ISU Performing Arts Series: The Magic of Motown, Feb. 8; Broadway Tonite Live, March 15; and Flamenco, April 4. To purchase season tickets call at 877-ISU-TIXS, visit Hulman Center Ticket Office, or www.hulmancenter.org.
Virtual Experiences
Several arts organizations and WFIU public radio are providing virtual access to their arts and entertainment offerings on websites, Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as meetings and webinars using the Zoom video conference app.
• The Vigo County Public Library creates an Artist of the Month virtual gallery each month showcasing works by members of Wabash Valley Art Guild and River City Art Association on its Facebook page and YouTube site. March's exhibition features RCAA's Mary Mayhew; the Art Guild artist is Christel Gutelius. https://youtu.be/URLasPGVUa8
• "Agnes of God," an Indiana State University Department of Theatre production set for March 11-14 via online streaming. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. After the March 13 performance, there will be a talkback panel to discuss the play and the production. No in-person performances. Tickets $5, then visit indstate.edu/cas/theater. Attendees will receive a link to the performance one hour before the show. The production contains mature content, including discussions of death, miscarriage, infanticide, and sexual assault; viewer discretion is advised. During and after each performance, mental health counselors will be on hand to offer support and resources to audience members via private audio/video chat. For more details, call 812-237-3337.
• Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s virtual concert, “The Thrill of the Orchestra! Greatest hits for Adults, Children, & Families,” 7:30 p.m. April 10. Patrons will experience symphonic excerpts from music everyone should know, including “Light Cavalry Overture,” Harry Potter, Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” and Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man.” Formatted as a kids’ concert, instrument demonstrations will be woven into the program performed by THSO principal musicians. Rossini’s electric “William Tell Overture” provides the exclamation point to the experience. Low-cost virtual tickets will be available at thso.org beginning March 8. Season ticket holders will receive a code by email to acquire free virtual tickets.
• Virtual presentation of Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's annual holiday concert, Joyful Holidays, featuring soprano Cathy Berns Rund. For details, www.thso.org. Recording of Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's May 16 "Music in Bloom" live-streamed concert available at www.thso.org The program featured 10 musicians performing solos and duets at Central Presbyterian Church.
• Arts Illiana Inc. at 23 N. Sixth St. in Terre Haute offers a catalog of all work in its "Masks" show on its website. Visit artsilliana.com or Arts Illiana Gallery Facebook page for its current issue of its Spectrum magazine.
• “Focus on Art Spaces," a virtual program features a tour of sculptures in the Art Spaces collection through the creative lens of Bloomington videographer John Timm. The Dec. 5 program previewed the latest on Art Spaces’ newest public art projects: Texas-based artist Brad Goldberg shares sketches of an engaging new work of art and water feature for Terre Haute’s central government plaza. Artist Matthew Mazzotta shares plans for the "Neighbors" project in Herz-Rose Park. Go to wabashvalleyartspaces.com and click on "Focus on Art Spaces."
• The Terre Haute Children’s Museum at 727 Wabash Ave., new programming, including Everyday Science Club, a virtual experience. For more information: thchildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548.
• The Eugene V. Debs Museum at 451 N. Eighth St. remains closed for improvements. The museum will reopen with dates and hours to be announced after renovations are completed. Upon reopening, small group tours will be offered by appointment only and masks will be required for staff and guests. Till then check out virtual programs including Debs Day which took place June 20. For more information: debsfoundation.org or 812-232-2163.
• Indiana Public Media in Bloomington podcast series, The Ernie Pyle Experiment! available at https://indianapublicmedia.org/erniepylepodcast and on iTunes. Pyle, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and war correspondent, from Dana, Indiana, is best known for his stories about ordinary American soldiers during World War II. The 13-episode podcast chronicles Pyle’s pre-war work as a travelling columnist for the Scripps-Howard Newspaper syndicate. The podcast was produced at WFIU on the campus of Indiana University at Bloomington. Visit https://indianapublicmedia.org for details.
• Community Theatre of Terre Haute offers a web series at https://ctth.org/web-series-where-everyone-plays-a-part/.
• Indiana Arts Commission. Visit www.in.gov/arts
