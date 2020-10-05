Museums, art galleries, theaters, music venues and arts organizations in the Wabash Valley in March temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area bars and nightclubs started scheduling live music and karaoke again by mid-June.
Some arts and music venues rescheduled spring events for late-summer and fall. Other arts organizations chose to switch to outdoor venues or virtual presentations, as well as postpone some events until 2021.
This Arts Roundup calendar will be updated as new information is received. Email community@tribstar.com with your submissions.
Outdoor Events
Oct. 9-11: Drive-Thru Scare, $22 per vehicle, weather permitting, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; haunted drive-thru 6:30 to 9 p.m., classic Halloween movie 9 p.m.; creepy music on radio station 94.1 FM; scary characters; concessions to benefit FSA Counseling Center; tickets, scare.eventbrite.com; events continue Oct. 16 and 17.
Oct. 17: Flashback band performs at Wounded Warrior Project fundraiser, 6 p.m., Prairie Creek Auction, 6468 W. Darwin Ferry Drive; food, door prizes, live auction, fireworks when dark; take lawn chair.
Everyday: Always available outdoors to experience up close and in person are the 20 works of art in the Wabash Valley Art Spaces Sculpture Collection in Terre Haute. The walk/drive activity is a great opportunity for those ready to get out of the house after months of self-isolation. Visit https://wabashvalleyartspaces.com/collection for photos and information on the Sculpture Collection, as well as a link to a detailed Sculpture Collection Walk/Drive Tour Map.
Coming Up Live
Oct. 8: Wayne Newton American Legion Post will feature Wagle's Karaoke from 6 to 11 p.m. Offered every Thursday.
Oct. 9: Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 at 3708 Wabash Ave. will offer karaoke at 6 to 10 p.m. Offered every Friday.
Oct. 17: Flashback band performs at Wounded Warrior Project fundraiser, 6 p.m., Prairie Creek Auction, 6468 W. Darwin Ferry Drive; food, door prizes, live auction, fireworks when dark; take lawn chair.
Oct. 30: A night of comedy with Donnie Baker, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 and WTHI-TV Pepsi Stage, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
2021 Events
Rescheduled from spring 2020 for Oct. 10, 2021: The Oak Ridge Boys, Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Rescheduled from spring 2020 for Dec. 8, 2021: Dailey & Vincent, Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Virtual Experiences
Several arts organizations and WFIU public radio are providing virtual access to their arts and entertainment offerings on websites, Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as meetings and webinars using the Zoom video conference app.
• At Indiana State University Art Gallery, indstate.edu/cas/uag. Virtual reception 3 p.m. Oct. 8 of the C.A.R.S. Exhibition with Alumna Caroline Heath, Across the Board: Different Mediums, Different Styles, Different Possibilities. Join Zoom meeting at https://indstate-edu.zoom.us/j/93196088441?pwd=dlE1SnhtQUZubGdLcTB3MWtYdHBUQT09
Also at ISU, virtual reception 4 p.m. Oct. 22 for the MFA Thesis Exhibition.Join Zoom meeting at https://indstate-edu.zoom.us/j/96044221681?pwd=VEliMUZUWGFTY0dodEtId2J1eGtPdz09
• Rose-Hulman Art Exhibits on Facebook currently features its Fall Exhibition, "Relative Effect," by artists Elizabeth Lisa Petrulis, Sarah Joy Petrulis and Beth Berolzheimer, as well as artwork by members of the Rose-Hulman Art Club.
• Gaslight Art Colony gallery at 516 Archer Ave. in Marshall, Illinois, features a virtual art show and special memorial tribute to Kate Meehling. The display is posted on Facebook and at www.gaslightartcolony.com. The Facebook display will include a chat session during the virtual opening reception. Meehling’s show will be on display at the gallery through Oct. 10. Viewing details will be available soon.
• CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center at 1532 S. 3rd Street is open with masks required for all visitors and staff. Virtual Walter Sommers Lecture series offered via secured Zoom links and are free. Attendees must register to receive a secure Zoom link at www.candlesholocaustmuseum.org. Be the Change: "Hanna and Walter, A Love Story," with Julie Kohner, 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Julie Kohner, daughter of Holocaust survivors, Hanna and Walter, tells the harrowing story of how her parents survived the Holocaust and navigated post-war Europe in a desperate attempt to reunite. For details: https://candlesholocaustmuseum.org and programs@candlesholocaustmuseum.org or 812-645-1994.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Music & Theatre Department will present upcoming performances virtually. The fall production, “Alone, Together,” is a collection of monologues and short plays, and will be directed by Karen Crispin with Anthony Dinkel as technical director and production manager. Scenes will be recorded on stage in October with performance broadcasts slated for Nov. 6, 7 and 8 at typical performance times.
• Arts Illiana Gallery's Desiderata show opened Sept. 4 with a Facebook Live tour led by Michael Tingley, gallery director. Arts Illiana Gallery will open its doors for the first time since closing in March. New gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Patrons can visit the gallery on Saturdays by appointment only, arranged through the gallery director by emailing artsillianagallery@gmail.com. Arts Illiana asks that those visiting the gallery wear face masks. Visit artsilliana.com or Facebook also for a virtual tour of the Desiderata show in an exhibition catalog, as well as its current issue of its Spectrum magazine.
• The Vigo County Public Library creates an Artist of the Month virtual gallery each month showcasing works by members of Wabash Valley Art Guild and River City Art Association on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. October RCAA artist is Dian Der Ohanian Phillips.
• Swope Art Museum website offers 360-degree tours of the museum's five galleries, and a YouTube video by The Haute. For more information visit www.swope.org or call 812-238-1676.
• Vigo County Historical Museum: Take a video tour of the County History Exhibit as well as other exhibit tours and fun videos on the museum's YouTube channel. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/programs for a link at the bottom of the webpage.
• The Terre Haute Children’s Museum at 727 Wabash Ave. reopened June 18 with new programming, including Everyday Science Club, a virtual experience. On Sept. 8, the museum modified its hours to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. until further notice. The majority of exhibits are open and staff is taking reservations for birthday parties this fall. The Ropes Challenge Course is scheduled to open later in September. For more information: thchildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548.
• The Eugene V. Debs Museum at 451 N. Eighth St. remains closed this summer for improvements. The museum will reopen in the fall with dates and hours to be announced after renovations are completed. Upon reopening, small group tours will be offered by appointment only and masks will be required for staff and guests. Till then check out virtual programs including Debs Day which took place June 20. For more information: debsfoundation.org or 812-232-2163.
• Indiana Public Media in Bloomington podcast series, The Ernie Pyle Experiment! resumed June 20. The first six episodes, broadcast in April and May, also are available at https://indianapublicmedia.org/erniepylepodcast and on iTunes. Pyle, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and war correspondent, from Dana, Indiana, is best known for his stories about ordinary American soldiers during World War II. The 13-episode podcast chronicles Pyle’s pre-war work as a travelling columnist for the Scripps-Howard Newspaper syndicate. The podcast was produced at WFIU on the campus of Indiana University at Bloomington. Visit https://indianapublicmedia.org for details.
• Community Theatre of Terre Haute offers a web series at https://ctth.org/web-series-where-everyone-plays-a-part/. 2020-2021 season pass sales on hold.
• Recording of Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's May 16 "Music in Bloom" live-streamed concert available at www.thso.org The program featured 10 musicians performing solos and duets at Central Presbyterian Church.
• Indiana Arts Commission's "The Arts and Covid-19 Webinar Series" on Zoom. Visit www.in.gov/arts/3254.htm to view recordings of previous webinars.
