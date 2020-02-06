Angela Fraleigh's Hopper-inspired exhibit opens Friday at Swope

Shadows Searching for Light, a new site-specific installation inspired by the paintings of Edward Hopper and his relationship with his wife, Josephine (Jo) Nivison Hopper, will open Friday in Sheldon Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St.
There will be a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., part of Indiana American Water First Friday at the Swope, with refreshments served by the Alliance of the Swope. Fraleigh focuses on the women who inhabit Hopper’s artwork – dramatic figures almost always modeled after Jo Hopper herself. In a vibrant transformation of the Schell Gallery, Fraleigh’s wall coverings are inspired by her bold palette and vigorous, animated brushwork. They provide a fitting backdrop for paintings that reflect her often isolated persona within the context of her relationship with her reclusive husband.
At the time of her marriage to Edward Hopper in 1924, Jo Nivison was a respected artist in her own right — showing in New York City galleries with American modernist masters Stuart Davis, Maurice Prendergast and Man Ray, among others. Charles Burchfield’s first New York exhibition was a two-artist show with Jo; her diary refers to “Burchfield’s show on the right-side wall and Jo Hopper’s watercolors on the left and in the window.”
When the Hoppers began courting in summer 1923, Edward had been struggling to sell his paintings, but with Jo’s help he sold a painting to the Brooklyn Museum — a pivotal turning point in his career. This exhibition was first installed at the Edward Hopper House, where curator Elizabeth Colleary noted, “for more than forty years Jo devoted herself to helping Hopper flourish in the art world while their personal relationship suffered. She was always the stalwart supporter of her husband – serving as his model and muse, and meticulously documenting his artistic output – while she struggled to maintain vestiges of her own creative life. Her husband would denigrate her efforts, but she nonetheless plodded on, enjoying the many hours the artists spent painting side by side and producing some of her best, though largely unseen, work. Jo would be heartened by Fraleigh’s efforts to position her so prominently as an artist in her own right, and within her husband’s creative process – recognition that is long overdue.”
In preparation for the installation at the Edward Hopper House, Fraleigh received permission to photograph source material for the paintings in the space the Hoppers lived and worked, at 3 Washington Square North, now owned by New York University. She states “It’s a somewhat sentimental or romantic gesture, photographing a contemporary model in the Hopper home, with the same light Hopper would have painted from, positioning the figure in the same place Jo would have posed — the model role-playing Jo, who was role-playing Hopper’s ‘women’ … but in the paintings that come from this process I’m hoping to draw out the lost threads of this particular history and connect it to contemporary concerns of agency, identity, access and power. Jo’s influence is blaring from the walls, seeping into the space, while the expressionless figures, lost forever in thought, meditate on what could have been for Jo and what could be for them.”
Fraleigh was born in 1976 in Beaufort, S.C., and raised in rural New York. She received her bachelor of fine art in painting from Boston University and her master of fine art in painting from the Yale University School of Art, then spent two years in Houston as a Core Artist in Residence. Fraleigh’s solo exhibitions include Lost in the Light at the Vanderbilt Mansion in Hyde Park, N.Y. (2015), Ghosts in the Sunlight at the Inman Gallery in Houston, Texas (2014), and far as my eyes could see at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pa. (2011), among others.
Fraleigh is a professor and the department chairperson of the Moravian College art department. She is represented by Inman Gallery in Houston.
Fraleigh’s installation comes to the Swope at a time when the museum’s Hopper painting, “Route 6, Eastham,” is being shown in Basel, Switzerland at Fondation Beyeler as a part of a major survey of Hopper’s landscapes and cityscapes. It is scheduled to return toward the end of June.
In addition, The Alliance of the Swope will have its Annual Raffle Party filled with hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and art raffle. This First Friday at the Swope also includes Mardi Gras mask making in the Education Gallery and local artist Karen Rutherford’s exhibition of textiles and mixed media, made possible by the Alliance.
