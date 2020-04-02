Andrew Lloyd Webber shares musicals on YouTube

FILE - This Dec. 16, 2019 file photo shows composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber attending the world premiere of "Cats" in New York. Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube. On Friday, the 2000 West End adaption of “Joseph and he Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring Donny Osmond will be streamable, followed a week later by the rock classic “Jesus Christ Superstar” from the 2012 arena show starring Tim Minchin. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, FIle)