Country music performer Alex Miller, an alum of “American Idol” Season 19, and his band the Kentucky Kowboys will play the Boot City Opry south of Terre Haute on Saturday, April 22.
Miller and the Kowboys will perform songs from his 2022 debut album, “Miller Time,” as well as new music from an upcoming EP due out in October.
During the last 18 months on the road, Miller has shared bills with Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr., Lee Brice, Josh Turner, Easton Corbin, Jamey Johnson, Niko Moon, King Calaway, Aaron Watson, Diamond Rio, Sawyer Brown and others.
That stretch has also included a duet performance with Rhonda Vincent at the “Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute” show and featured artist status on Vincent’s annual Christmas shows.
Miller’s single “Through With You” reached No. 35 on the Billboard Indicator Chart, was featured on CMT.com and topped The Country Network’s Top 20.
Miller’s songwriting continues in Nashville, Tenn., pairing with composers such as Kent Blazy (“If Tomorrow Never Comes,” “Ain’t Goin’ Down Till The Sun Comes Up”), Jerry Salley (“I’m Gonna Take That Mountain,” “I Fell In The Water”), Bill Whyte (recorded by Joe Nichols, Linda Davis, Ray Stevens), The Voice alum Emily Ann Roberts, and others.
The young Kentuckian’s has two charting singles: “When God Made The South” (No. 1 for three weeks on Hotdisc International Chart, and No. 53 on the Mediabase Activator Chart), and “I’m Gonna Sing” with the Oak Ridge Boys (No. 1 Cashbox Bluegrass Gospel Chart). Shows with Chris Janson, Drake Milligan, HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Tracy Byrd are booked for this summer.
On March 22, Miller also debuted his monthly “Miller Time” radio show on CMR Nashville, a European Country Music Radio Station. His new single, “Girl, I Know A Guy,” will be available on DSPs April 21.
At age 19, Miller, who stands 6 foot, 6 inches tall, first found national fame as a competitor on “American Idol” Season 19. It was a massive change for this Kentucky-born singer-songwriter, who was still working on the family’s farm when he was accepted for the show.
His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more.
Since departing “Idol,” Miller has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.