Four-thousand miles and the Atlantic Ocean separate Indiana from England. Yet, West Terre Haute singer-songwriter James Shepard has a new album of recordings with a versatile British musician, all done from their separate studios.
The compilation, “Wavs Across the Ocean,” features 16 songs by Shepard, English musician Sovra and an assortment of performers from around the planet. The term “wav” refers to a digital audio file format containing recorded sounds. Shepard and Sovra separately recorded elements of the songs, relayed those wav-file recordings to each other across the continents via digital technology, added their own instrumental or vocal parts, and then sprinkled in similarly shared embellishments by musician friends from other countries. Each layer helped form the finished songs.
“Ah, the magic of the digital age,” as Shepard puts it. He released the album last month, and it’s available digitally and physically on CDBaby.com.
The end result is a mix of songs. They range from Shepard’s originals, a pair co-written with Sovra, and covers of compositions by The Beatles, Elton John, Simon & Garfunkel, Christina Perri, A Great Big World and Fernando Ortega. Also, the album opens and closes with songs from the early-1900s Tin Pan Alley era — “I’m Gonna Sit Right Down” and “Toot Toot Tootsie.”
The fleet of backing instrumentalists includes players from North America, Romania, Venezuela, Australia and Belgium. Noted Christian guitarist-singer Phil Keaggy sings and performs on “Michelle,” a Beatles gem. “It’s funny how the internet makes the world so small,” Shepard said.
Shepard and Sovra, a classically trained violinist and drummer, are the constants throughout the album. “We communicate and exchange music through the internet,” Shepard explained.
As the front duo of the new album, they’re known as James and Sovra. It’s the latest production from the two artists who began working together electronically seven years ago. Shepard started playing guitar in 1964, after The Beatles’ performance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” began writing his own songs as a teenager, played in Christian rock bands while serving in the U.S. Army, and continued composing and recording throughout adult life. His recordings have earned spots on television shows in the U.S. and abroad, the James Brolin movie, “Angel Camouflaged,” a Toyota commercial and other media spots.
He’s earned his living as a professional graphic artist, including years of work in the Disneyland animation department. Music, Shepard said, “is a passion, kind of an expensive hobby.” Recording costs probably outweigh the dividends, he added, “but it’s just so much fun.”
On “Wavs Across the Pond,” the tracks reflect the crisp, rich vocal and instrumental efforts by Shepard and Sovra. They put personal style into the covers and poignancy into their originals. Shepard’s achingly beautiful “I Never Meant to Break Your Heart” delivers melancholy of two former flames crossing paths and stands out. They co-wrote a flowing instrumental, “Tears on Ice,” and the gentle, “Chance With You.”
Shepard chose the originals from among many written and recorded in recent years. “Everything that hit the sweet spots,” he said. Most songs on the compilation feature wistful themes, love ballads or heartbreaks. The two Tin Pan Alley numbers, recorded in period sounds, break from that trend. “I just had to put a little bit of bright spots in,” Shepard said.
To find ‘Wavs Across the Pond’
• James Shepard and Sovre’s new album, “Wavs Across the Pond,” is available online at CDBaby.com.
