Cheryl Hahn was a young girl growing up in Terre Haute when she first visited the Swope Art Museum. Her father, Ray Hahn, who owned a shoe store across the street from the museum, brought his daughter to the Swope in a visit that would forever shape Hahn’s perspective on art.
“I marveled at how exceptional the building appeared to me both inside and out,” Hahn said. “And I was mesmerized by the color and what I saw as I climbed the stairs. It was a place of reverence.”
Hahn, who now lives in Yakima, Washington, comes full circle to her earliest inspiration found in the art gallery with her exhibition, “Drawing Conclusions,” which runs at the Swope through April 2. The show represents 12 years of Hahn’s 50-plus years of artistry with its theme something that has sustained her vision since the late 1970s.
“My current work features organic, biomorphic shapes enfolded within dynamic, colorful compositions that allude to landscape, botanical growth and abundance,” she said. “It’s my response to nature and organic forms and witnessing and feeling the impalpable forces that govern and direct our lives.”
She calls this work “abstract illusions,” which may be pod shapes, ribbons of colors or even a rainbow. Her drawings depict forms that appear to be tumbling, rolling, swirling and congregating while, at the same time, releasing an animating energy that is highlighted with intense color and texture. For example, a piece may include the rhythmic repetition of lines that depict branches moving against a bare winter sky.
Drawing has always been Hahn’s main artistic medium because of the feeling of intimacy that comes with rubbing hand to a paper surface. She finds the immediacy of rhythmic mark-making magical, and the drawing on paper a very primal act. While Hahn has always drawn, she credits the pandemic for unleashing a new burst of creativity.
“I started making drawings on paper again during the lockdown of 2020 when I was forced to work at home rather than my studio,” said Hahn. “It ended up being a gift and a struggle — like so many things in life. There was nothing distracting me. No social or professional obligations. These drawings were truly ‘drawing from the well’ as I chose to work on paper and embrace the sensual act of drawing — touching and rubbing graphite and charcoal into the surface and the adding and subtracting of other media including ink, collage and watercolor.”
Hahn’s artistic beginnings
Hahn knew art was her calling at age 5 when her mother showed her a rectangular leather-bound book that included all her grandfather’s drawings. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University in 1970 and a master’s in fine arts from Southern Illinois University. Her professional connections with the Swope began in 1977 with a solo show. That same year, she participated in Indiana State University’s Women’s Art Symposium exhibition that featured the work of Alice Neel, Faith Ringgold, Pat Steir and other women artists. Her first professional solo show was presented in 1972 by Terre Haute native Jane Haslem in her gallery in Madison, Wisconsin. Hahn continued to show her work throughout Indiana in the 1970s.
She also had an extensive professional career, including as the curator and gallery director for the Illinois State Museum. She taught art in schools, worked as a corporate art consultant and advertising account executive. Hahn also did post-graduate work at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. Most recently, she served as director and curator of the Larson Gallery on the campus of Yakima Valley College. Although she has worked in these positions throughout her life, Hahn always continued her studio practice.
One of Hahn’s life-long passions has been researching the women’s artist movement and raising awareness of female artists. Her research and writings on this subject are included in the “Cheryl H. Hahn Life Notes Collection” in Indiana State University’s Memorial Library. The collection holds 30 volumes of journals she wrote that date back to the 1960s. The journals include Hahn’s writings about the women’s artists movement, as well as passages and quotes from authors, philosophers and artists, as well as her own personal struggles and triumphs. The collection also contains photographs, correspondence and other art ephemera of Hahn’s life.
Hahn also spent 10 years studying language, which was inspired by a found collection of correspondence between her parents that spanned their relationship.
“When my mother died, my siblings and I discovered all these cards and letters from my parents’ relationship … letters from when my father traveled, going back to the 1920s,” Hahn said. “These letters and cards have materiality to them, and a special aspect that is now lost. Things like the human hand touching page, making notations or drawings … It’s very powerful and shows that change happens so fast. Language has become abbreviated.”
Hahn is donating her portion of the correspondence to the Vigo County Historical Museum and will present a lecture on the letters and the power of language at an event on March 17.
“The [“Drawing Conclusions”] show means a lot to me, and I hope people will be fascinated by it,” she said. “I hope they walk away looking with awe or wonder at how nature can be felt and visualized. “I admire the staff at the Swope and commend them for keeping art alive in the community.”
