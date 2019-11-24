Andrea Thurlow wants her songs of faith to stir others. Tracy Richardson envisioned an ideal musical setting. Dave Kyle summarized his lifetime as a guitarist. John Rehmel took on a seemingly impossible obstacle. Christina Blust and Jimmy Rinehart turned a children's poem into a winter solstice lullaby.
Longtime ambitions led to new music recordings released this fall by those musicians with Wabash Valley roots.
The genres vary from Thurlow's Christian contemporary album "Too Good!" to Richardson's singer-songwriter compilation "Superwoman Blues," Kyle's blend of blues, rock, R&B and classic country on "Looking Back," Rehmel's folk storytelling "Underdawg," and the seasonal single "Rest, Restless Children" gently sung by Blust.
Each recording involves the artist's personality. As Richardson said of her album, "It fits who I am."
The story of each release follows.
Andrea Thurlow, 'Too Good!'
While growing up in Terre Haute and Westfield, Andrea Thurlow often joined her dad, John Henderson, on his journeys to perform with a Southern gospel quintet at churches across the Midwest. She learned a lot from watching and listening. Still, Thurlow didn't write her first song until age 22.
Five years later, the Ball State University grad and Fishers resident is still composing. In fact, Thurlow wrote all 11 tracks of her new album "Too Good!" She recorded it with Last Day Productions in Terre Haute, headed by accomplished singer-songwriter-guitarist Marc Rogers and his family.
It's drawn the attention of Christian contemporary music fans since its Nov. 8 release, racking up more than 133,000 followers on the online streaming service Spotify's New Music Christian Playlist, based on responses to the singles "Too Good!" and "Taste and See." The album even drew supporters before its release, with numerous donors aiding a Kickstarter program on its behalf, Rogers said.
For Thurlow, its completion marks a progression in her music. She wrote and sang on her dad's 2018 album, "Jesus Still Loves You." This collection leans on her graceful soprano and the catchy melodies, both ballads and upbeat faith pop. "Andrea is one of the most gifted singer-songwriters I've heard anywhere," Rogers said.
Her number of Spotify followers validate that statement. Thurlow sees it as an outreach to others.
"It's so cool to get the word out about God's goodness and see it resonate with people," she said last week. "That's the whole reason I wanted to do this."
• Where to get it: Online at facebook.com/andreathurlowmusic/, Spotify, CDbaby, Amazon and other platforms.
Tracy Richardson, 'Superwoman Blues'
In 1983, Tracy Richardson recorded music inside the Sound Emporium in Nashville, Tenn., as a keyboardist and backing vocalist for the Don Morris Band. She returned to that studio last month to record her own solo album, "Superwoman Blues."
Music kept a special role in her life in between, as she and her husband George raised three kids, and she began a career in music education. Today, Richardson chairs the music and theater department at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, where she developed a music therapy program that uses songs and composing to help people coping with mental illness, grief, cancer and separation. Richardson also performs solo gigs and participates in songwriting circles, including workshops in Nashville.
Trips to Music City over the past seven years helped her connect with other musicians and writers, paving the way for her to fulfill a longtime aspiration.
"I wanted to do an album in Nashville, with a producer, and I wanted a great piano" to record with, Richardson explained.
Mission accomplished. Richardson recorded the tracks of "Superwoman Blues" under the guidance of veteran Nashville producer Ron Oates. Richardson wrote or co-wrote each track, and gathered a team of ace supporting musicians for her studio sessions at Omni Sound and the Sound Emporium. They completed it in a few days.
"This is how the Nashville guys do it," Richardson said. "You call out the people you know. They look at the music one time, and then play something awesome."
Its sound has an "unplugged," intimate feel, she explained. "The singer-songwriter genre is what I call it."
• Where to get it: Copies will be available at Richardson's performance Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Bridgeton Country Christmas, as well as during her CD release party from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13 at Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St., Terre Haute. Also, look for details on her website at tracyrichardsonmusic.com.
Dave Kyle, 'Looking Back'
A friend recently uncovered demos Dave Kyle recorded at home, years ago when he was a session and touring guitarist based in Nashville. That friend, Maurice Costello, passed them onto Kyle.
They fit neatly into a retrospective album of vintage recordings of the Clinton native performing with blues band Kid Lizard in Terre Haute, with iconic musicians in Nashville, and in recent sessions alongside friend and harmonica ace Steve Rusin in Dave Peterson's Terre Haute studio. Don Arney mixed and mastered the diverse collection, along with freshly overdubbed addition instruments, into "Looking Back." Kyle performed at a release party in Terre Haute on a return from California, where he and his wife now live.
The album includes two cover songs, including Carl Perkins' "Matchbox Medley" and J.D. Jones' "Hoy, Hoy, Hoy." But the other 14 tracks are Kyle's compositions. Those include the Nashville originals he was writing almost daily, and pitching to recording label artists.
"They weren't picked up, but I liked them anyway," Kyle said of the demos he included on "Looking Back."
As a package, the songs cover a vast ground of genres, venturing in time from the early '70s to today. Just as Kyle sings in the lost love song, "Relentless," the compilation of his work has a timeless value. "Don't you try to walk away without these memories," he sings in that tune, "I'm relentless."
• Where to get it: "Looking Back" is available online at Spotify, CDbaby, Amazon, Apple Music and through Kyle's website davekyle.com.
John Rehmel, 'Underdawg'
Virgil Franklin, chair of audio recording at Vincennes University, liked John Rehmel's courageous approach to a hearing disability. Rehmel writes and performs his own original songs.
Inspired by that, Franklin decided to record and produce "Underdawg," an album featuring Rehmel delivering 16 songs. Franklin wanted it to sound as if Rehmel was strumming his acoustic guitar and crooning his poetry in songs such as "Pete Rose," "Ride the River," "Money I Ain't Got," "I'm a Train," "Hey, Soldier," "Jesus is Everywhere" and others. "That goal was to give you that feel," said Franklin, who recorded the compilation at his Linton studio and the John Mellencamp Studios at VU.
Born with nerve damage in both ears, Rehmel grew up in Hymera unable to distinguish the vocals and chords patterns of popular songs on the radio. His sister wrote out the words, so he'd know them. The former North Central High School basketball standout learned to live with his diminished hearing. After high school, Rehmel shared co-captain duties on the Lincoln Trail College basketball team with future NBA guard Chris Whitney. Then, he started songwriting in the early 1990s.
"I couldn't hear the words of everybody's songs, or even the chords," Rehmel explained, "so I wrote my own." He calls that ability "a gift from God."
Rehmel took a leap in 2015, recording an all-original Southern rock album, "The Southern Thunder Project," with an assortment of musicians. This effort involves a simpler format — just the 53-year-old Rehmel and his songs.
In "I'm a Train," he sings, "A heart that knows how to love has been broken before, I don't want to feel the pain hidden down in my core; I've learned to roll myself out of the doom and black, I'm a train runnin' out of tracks."
Rehmel admires Americana-genre songwriters like John Prine, Chris Knight and Paul Thorn. Franklin likes Rehmel's passion for composing. "He's still writing. That's the beautiful part of this," Franklin said.
Rehmel hopes his efforts spark others to overcome difficulties and pursue lifelong dreams. "Because, if you don't go after it yourself," Rehmel said, "nobody is going to do it for you."
• Where to get it: "Underdawg" is available online through John Rehmel's Facebook page, Coal Miners Son Music LLC.
Christina Blust and Jimmy Rinehart, 'Rest, Restless Children'
As Jimmy Rinehart finger picks his acoustic guitar, his wife Christina Blust sings in a lilting soprano the words of Mark Minster's poem "Rest, Restless Children" to the tune of "Land of Rest," a traditional American folk song.
Those elements blend into a "sweet, lyrical winter solstice carol," as Blust puts it.
Rinehart and Blust aren't strangers to recording and performing together. Both were members of the popular Terre Haute band Yearbook Committee for several years. Now married and living in Nashville, Tenn., Blust and Rinehart are the parents of a young daughter, Dottie, whose voice also makes an appearance on the song's recording. It relishes children resting, yawning, sleeping and dreaming through a wintry night.
They recorded the rendition of the poem by Minster, a Rose-Hulman English professor, in Terre Haute at the home of fellow musician Eric Rasley.
Blust likes the end result. "Mark Minster's words really are lovely," she said. "The song was a joy to sing."
• Where to get it: "Rest, Restless Children" is available online through Spotify and Apple Music.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
