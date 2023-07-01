Emancipation Day was celebrated for about 100 years in Terre Haute. Emancipation Day celebrates the issuing of the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation by Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22,1862 (enslaved persons held in rebel territory would be free if the Confederacy did not return to the Union by Jan. 1, 1863). This was cause for much celebration.
There were many celebrations in Terre Haute commemorating this event dating back to 1872 with one of the earliest ceremonies being celebrated by the African American residents of Lost Creek. Unfortunately, it was not well documented, but in keeping with later local ceremonies and traditions, there would have been a religious service, parade, picnic and popular speakers. Interestingly, a Terre Haute newspaper referred to the 1886 celebration as “the colored man’s Fourth of July.”
Abolitionist Frederick Douglass was to be the keynote speaker. However, he was unable to attend, promising to return to Terre Haute at a later date. Douglass did return in 1888. The event had the usual parade with a grand marshal and colored military band. There were Black school girls dressed in white riding in carriages. Boys walked on foot.
The highlight of the event was that Douglass spoke at Hulman Park that afternoon to a huge crowd of all races who witnessed his memorable speech.
Our Historical Treasure is an original photo of Lincoln Elementary School girls and female teachers in white dresses in a carriage riding in what is believed to be the 1888 parade. Notable is the famous principal Joe Jackson marching alongside them. Lincoln was the premier “colored” Terre Haute elementary school of the day.
Another Emancipation Day ceremony occurred in 1896 and the newspapers made sure to recognize the formerly enslaved persons who were participating in the ceremonies commenting on their dwindling numbers.
The 1908 celebration had the full participation of all the surrounding cities. Black delegations from Brazil, Sullivan, Clinton and Rockville were present. Later in 1916, a record was set, several thousand attended. The 1918 Emancipation Day, on the eve of Armistice Day, was notable for its strong patriotic theme with all parade participants in red, white, and blue.
The 1928 Emancipation Day was honored to have Republican gubernatorial candidate Harry Guyer Leslie as a guest speaker. His support of a federal anti-lynching bill brought cheers from the mixed crowd.
The 1934 ceremonies had as its secretary Evangeline Harris who was a bit of a celebrity having penned a nationally recognized children’s book. The 1950s witnessed several school-based Emancipation ceremonies. Notable is 1963, the 100th anniversary of the document itself. Allen Chapel coordinated a two-day celebration at Memorial Stadium, where in addition to program activities, there were rides and activities for children.
Emancipation Day ceremonies began to wane locally in the 1970s. Today, the Juneteenth ceremony has replaced it. Regardless of the name, Emancipation Day, or Juneteenth, both celebrate freedom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.