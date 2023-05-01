We prayed over her as a family, made a poster of the things we would miss about her, took pictures, gave hugs, and told her we loved her.
We did it all, and still it wasn’t enough to be ready to say goodbye to the little toddler who had lived with us for 20 months.
Many people believe they can’t foster because they can’t manage the goodbye. Few people want to volunteer for the pain of loving a child they know they will lose too soon.
Experienced foster parents may tell you that the goodbye is not the hardest part of fostering (not even close), but it’s a part that cuts deeply.
It would be a lie to deny that.
We knew our “goodbye” was coming, so the waves of sadness washed in early.
One day as we were talking about our (foster) daughter’s impending move, I looked at my 10-year-old daughter and saw tears rolling down her cheek. She said, “I know she’ll remember the things we taught her and the impression we made on her, but she’s so little she’s going to forget us.”
She was not wrong.
I cried with my girls who nurtured, rocked, cuddled, played with, read to, entertained, tolerated, and delighted in “their” baby sister for 20 months.
20 months.
We were told she’d be with us for two weeks. We were given 20 months.
We were given a lifetime.
And it hurts to think that she’ll forget us.
I woke up one night from a dream, crying. In my dream, the baby was hugging me, patting my back, and saying, “Mama. Mine.”
She won’t always call me “mama.” But maybe … maybe she’ll remember how with us she learned to like fresh red peppers and celery, how a house full of (healthy) noise can be a comfort, how the love of the Brown family wraps around you like your favorite soft blankey, and how silly, imaginative, nurturing (foster) sisters make the best friends.
Someday, when they’re grown, our four girls may talk about their formative years and share that we were a foster family, they may even say “one baby even stayed with us for almost two years before she finally got to be with her [biological] sister.”
I think they will remember and acknowledge that our time with this little one changed our family for the better.
Our visitor was too little to understand that her time with us wasn’t supposed to be for forever (Forever was never the plan!) or why this move had to happen. She was too young to have a say in where she would go or to see beyond the pain of the transition.
But maybe someday, if she chooses to talk about or explore this season of life, she could say, “I didn’t live there forever, but the Browns are forever a part of my story. They’ve always been crazy about me.”
This song from Disney’s “Coco” is our hope and prayer:
“Remember me
Though I have to say goodbye
Remember me
Though I have to travel far
Remember me
Each time you hear a sad guitar
Know that I’m with you
The only way that I can be
Until you’re in my arms again
Remember me”
This story appeared in the May 2023 issue of Terre Haute Living.
