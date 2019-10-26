A lot of words can be used to describe Shane Edmond. A dedicated father, a hard worker, but above all else, Edmond is a fighter. He’s been fighting since his childhood, and today, he fights for a different reason.
Edmond’s 10-year career as a Mixed Martial Arts heavyweight fighter has recently transitioned into professional status. Though being a professional means a bigger payday after fights, the work outside of the octagon has not gotten easier.
“When you’re an amateur fighter or a low-level professional, none of the fights pay your bills. You can’t skip shifts at work, you take the extra shift and then find time to train after you’re off,” Edmond said. While working two jobs, time to train was hard to come by. “Sometimes I get off work at 10:30 [at night] and I go run sprints in front of the house until midnight.”
Edmond doesn’t let his training schedule get in the way of his relationship with his kids. His four children, ranging from a toddler to a high school student, come first. “My family is everything to me. Everything I do is for my kids. I never had a dad, I never even had a father figure, I just knew I wanted to be a great parent when I had kids.”
One of Edmond’s two jobs, working in the kitchen at Fifi’s Lunchbox in Terre Haute, helps support his family while he chases his dream of rising the heavyweight ranks on the MMA circuit. Fifi’s Lunchbox co-owner Jacqueline Ruff said she admires Edmond’s commitment to his family and the community. “He has such a big heart,” Ruff said. She highlighted the time he spends giving to the less fortunate whenever he is able, and how he’s instilling those values in his children.
Edmond is fully aware fighting isn’t something that lasts forever. The 33-year-old fighter knows he has a limited window and that once that window closes he hopes to be able to pass on his skills in the octagon to other fighters at his own gym. “The real American dream is to be able to provide for your family doing something you love,” Edmond said while outlining his post-fighting career plans.
Edmond’s fighting instincts were born out of necessity while bouncing around group homes in Johnson City, Tenn., as a kid. “I’ve been in so many fights as a kid, you had to fight in the group homes, fighting for food, clothes, you name it. Now I don’t have to fight, I get to fight.” His rough childhood led him to get involved in boxing while he was still in elementary school.
Edmond does most of his fighting at Griggs Entertainment hosted fighting events at the Old Sullivan Gym in downtown Sullivan. His most recent fight, a Sept. 21 bout against fellow professional Cory Moon, was a loss that ended in 29 seconds with a TKO being called. Edmond was visibly disappointed with the result but refuses to let one defeat dampen his spirit. “Competing is something I’ve always really enjoyed. Fighting is the purest form of competition.”
Moon’s rivalry with Edmond has turned from a rivalry to a friendly rivalry when the two started training together. “Shane, has the potential and charisma to go far in this sport,” Moon said about Edmond’s future in MMA.
Shortly after his September fight, Edmond began training again. Getting knocked down isn’t something new to him. He’s been fighting through adversity all his life, and he’ll keep fighting as long as he can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.