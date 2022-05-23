In Collett Park stands a two-story arts and crafts home built in 1914. The house looks unassuming from the outside. But inside are two outfitted artist studios (that include a kiln) and an oasis of woodwork furniture and art that is all made by the couple inhabiting the home — artists Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese and Andy McAleese.
Married for 46 years, Anna Lee and Andy share a life built on art and creativity. Anna Lee, a retired art teacher with the Vigo County School Corp., is a glass artist. Andy worked in woodworking and furniture design for most of his professional career. Today he enjoys working mainly with clay and pottery, and occasionally experimenting with glass art as well. While the couple is technically retired, they have no plans to stop creating art.
“You know that feeling where you want to sit down and play with tinker toys and Legos as a kid, I get that urge all the time,” said Anna Lee. “But for me, it’s with glass and I have to create.”
“I’m inspired every day, being in the yard and seeing leaves. Or looking at a doormat and seeing the patterns on it. Looking out of an airplane and seeing patterns on fields or snow caught in troughs in the fields. … I love patterns. That’s what drives me, and I can lose myself in that and get away from what bothers me. It’s a very meditative, Zen-like experience.”
When she wants to “play” with glass, Anna retreats to her studio, which is the basement of their home. Every corner is filled with pieces of glass in various shapes and sizes, equipment for manipulating the medium and samples of her art. Andy’s studio is a sound-proof addition that was built onto the back of the home.
The studio is outfitted with wood and pieces from the former Maxwell Station Furniture store in West Terre Haute. There is a kiln in the studio that Anna-Lee uses for her glass work, as well as the full-size kayak that Andy made from wood.
While the two share a space and a mutual love of art, they both admit to having completely opposite styles and philosophies when it comes to creating.
They only recently collaborated on a joint project — a paper origami that Andy created that’s cast in Anna-Lee’s glass. However, their work is often displayed together. Most recently, they contributed an exhibition of glass, wood and ceramic pieces to a show called “Blurred Lines” at Rose-Hulman’s Moench Hall.
A marriage made in art
Anna Lee was born in Terre Haute and raised two blocks from her current home in Collett Park. Born in Pittsburgh, Andy moved with his family to Terre Haute at age 10. The two were “neighborhood sweethearts” and started dating in college. Anna was pursuing a degree in sculpture and art education at Indiana State University, while Andy studied engineering at Purdue University.
When Andy would visit Anna Lee on weekends, the two would talk about artists, share their creations with each other and practice art techniques such as lithography. Anna finished college with a teaching credential and decided to teach art in public school. The couple lived and worked in Atlanta, Georgia, for several years before returning to Terre Haute so both Anna Lee and Andy could enroll in ISU’s Master of Fine Arts program. Andy specialized in furniture design and sculpture and Anna Lee focused on sculpture.
For Andy, the transition to furniture design as a full-time career came following the MFA program.
He teamed up with a few other artisans to create a woodworking business and made furniture. He made an office suite for the Copley Plaza in Boston (the manager of the Plaza was from Terre Haute). He did quite a bit of woodwork for various churches, including gothic window designs for a sanctuary in Effingham, Illinois.
Other examples of Andy’s work include building 100 lateral file cabinets for Barnes & Thornburg LLP, a prestigious law firm in Indianapolis. He built fixtures and restored doors for the Vigo County Courthouse, and built a conference table and pieces for sound rooms at Sony DADC. He also built 200 small stools in At right, Andrew McAleese with his Greenland Kayak in Rose-Hulman’s Moench Hall on Dec. 17. At far left, “Seed,” in Moench Hall. the shape of a heart, inspired by artist Jim Dine.
The heart stool was featured in The New York Times and a Lillian Vernon home catalog.
For Anna Lee, becoming a full-time artist came after teaching and when her two children were older. In 2004, she studied glass blowing at the Indianapolis Art Center and received a Lilly Creativity Fellowship grant in 2005. She also attended two classes at the Corning Glass Studio in New York. From those endeavors, doors began opening for Anna Lee’s transition to full-time artist. The couple joined Indiana Artisans, which led to her work displayed in galleries.
The couple created thousands of pieces of art throughout their years. For Anna Lee, nearly every piece is meaningful in a different way.
“My pieces are like kids,” she said. “You might love one piece during one week, and favor another one the next. But there’s really something unique in each one. And each one solves a problem in your mind or means something at the time you create it.”
For Andy, choosing his most meaningful piece of art is easier — the kayak he built six years prior.
“The kayak is just a beautiful machine,” he said. “Eskimos designed them and the template they used was sea mammals and bones and the structure was from that. That they took what washed up on the beach — hides and bones — and created this seaworthy machine is remarkable.”
Inspiration for the future
Anna Lee’s art is currently on display at galleries in Indianapolis, Broad Ripple, French Lick and the By Hand Gallery in Bloomington. Her work will also be on display at the Artists’ Own gallery in Lafayette from May 6 to June 18. Locally, Anna Lee sells her work at The Floral Station on Wabash Avenue. She currently takes commission work, including custom wedding gifts and pieces for businesses and universities. Recently, Anna Lee was commissioned by the ISU Foundation to create a blue-tinted glass pillar sculpture that is being used for philanthropic recognition. She was also commissioned to create small dishes with strings of blue glass for the ISU School of Education.
Andy spends most of his time on ceramics, having just started using clay around four years ago. He also makes his own paint brushes out of grasses in the style of calligraphy pens. He finds ceramic work very satisfying and enjoys the difference from woodworking.
“You take a handful of mud and get to use a wheel that puts energy into your hands, and you can lift things up and you can create sophisticated forms,” he said. “And the firing and turning it into stone … The minerals in the wood deposit on ceramic and turn into glaze and what you get is serendipitous.
You don’t know what it will look like when it comes out of the kiln but it creates beautiful shapes and forms and patterns.”
When they’re not making art, Anna Lee and Andy are committed to continue learning and being involved in the Terre Haute community. They currently take a welding/sculpture class at ISU and plan to take a casting origami class at Corning this year. The couple is involved with the Swope Art Museum, serving on the board of directors and the collections committee. Andy recently helped hang a donated Star of David glass window at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum.
This story appeared in the May 2022 edition of Terre Haute Living.
