At 98 years old, Maxine Hiatt of Sullivan has no memories of the 1918 flu pandemic.
Born in 1922, her memories don’t include citizens being told to stay home or permits being needed for travel. She doesn’t remember funerals being limited to 15 minutes or bodies piling up because of the lack of coffins, morticians and gravediggers.
But, the fact is, she wouldn’t be here if not for the 1918 pandemic.
Mary Maxine Hiatt Cox exists because her mother’s first husband and father’s first wife died in 1918 as a result of the pandemic.
Maxine’s mother, Margaret Emily Cox, or Maggie, and Maxine’s father, Herman Cox, married after their spouses’ deaths in 1920, blending both families.
Maxine was their first-born on Jan. 1, 1922. The product of a tumultuous time like the one the world is experiencing today, Maxine, now 98, still lives in Sullivan.
Her mother, Margaret, lost her husband, Wesley Borders, 25, and her father, Herman, lost his wife, Ora Cox, 29, as well as a still-born unnamed daughter and two sons, Evert, 5, and Garland, age unknown, to the pandemic. They are buried at Good Hope Cemetery, northeast of Sullivan.
Together the flu pandemic widow and widower eventually had nine surviving children: Margaret had James, 3, Elizabeth, 2, born in 1917 and 1918, respectively. Herman had Hubert, 11, born in 1909, Roy, 9, born in 1911 and Florence, 3, born in 1917.
Margaret and Herman then had four more of their own: Maxine, Bill, John and Margie. In today’s terminology, a “blended family” of 11.
Margaret raised all nine children as her own, which suddenly came to include two 3-year-olds and a 2-year-old, a challenge for any mother, especially one affected so much by a world-wide pandemic.
“We all got along even though we didn’t have much,” said Maxine recently at her apartment in Sullivan.
Herman worked in the area coal mines, but nine children demanded a lot of resources.
Maxine says they didn’t talk much about the pandemic at home but were aware of the family’s history.
History shows what a toll it took on the country and the world: over 50 million deaths, 500 million infected or one-fourth of the population at that time. It was most deadly to 20- to 40-year-olds. An estimated 675,000 Americans died.
Researchers have found similarities between the 1918 flu pandemic, an H1N1 avian strain, and the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.
Some then thought the 1918 pandemic was a World War I German biological warfare tool while others thought it originated in China.
The flu first appeared in the United States in Kansas in the spring of 1918 and spread throughout military bases across the country.
And like today, lack of action was criticized. Citizens were encouraged to stay at home. Some towns required a permit to enter with railroads requiring the same for travel. Masks were mandated and stores could not conduct sales.
Indiana had approximately 350,000 infected with 10,000 deaths by the time the pandemic was over.
Again, Maxine, born afterward, doesn’t have those memories, but she is a product of that time. And, she certainly has the survival skills that were needed by her family during that dark period in world history.
She graduated from Sullivan High School in 1941 and married John Hiatt in 1944. They had three children, Sandra Thompson, Linda Garza and John Hiatt. Her husband was disabled in 1953 and she worked to support her family; first at RCA in Bloomington, then at HW Gossard’s in Sullivan for 23 years.
Maxine was widowed in 1978 and has supported herself since, working until she was 86 years old.
She now lives in Sunrise Towers in Sullivan and like many of us, has been sheltering in place. The facility has restricted visitors to one designated family member, removed seating in common areas and canceled resident favorites like bingo and church services.
Residents are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing and are asked to stay in their apartments as much as possible.
Maxine does go downstairs to check her mail, but doesn’t do much else. Even her rent is slipped under the office door.
She has been isolated even longer because just before this started she needed a pacemaker and a second surgery to replace one of the leads. She has been in her apartment since February.
At 98, she is still physically strong and mentally sharp. Her memory is astounding. As she poured over photos recently, she recalled names of family members who passed long ago.
She’s a voracious reader who loves puzzles, yet still enjoys her favorite TV programs.
Her tenacity and determination are an inspiration to her family.
And, like the rest of us, she is anxious to get back to normal.
On this Mother’s Day, her family is grateful to honor her and glad she is still with them.
None of them would be here had it not been for those tragic circumstances; born out of one pandemic, she’s surviving another.
Linda Garza is the mother of Tribune-Star Chief Photographer Joe Garza and is a 1966 graduate of Sullivan High School. She attended Vincennes University from 1967-69 and resides in Terre Haute with husband, Joseph L. Garza.
