Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.