Title: Dean — School of Arts, Sciences & Education, Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute
Family: Marvin and Mitchell
Education: PhD — C&I (Indiana State University)
Residence: Terre Haute
Dr. Pamela Malone is a Terre Haute native who is a passionate encourager of people, innovation and excellence. Her career includes leadership experience in K-12 education, higher education, technology and business. She currently serves as the dean for the School of Arts, Sciences & Education at Ivy Tech Community College.
She is a proud graduate of Washington Alternative High School in Terre Haute, and has successfully completed coursework at Ivy Tech Community College, Indiana State University, Purdue University and Indiana University. She earned her Ph.D. from the Department of Curriculum, Instruction and Media Technology from Indiana State University.
Dr. Malone has designed and taught courses, boot camps and training seminars in education, technology, mathematics, ethics, innovation, business/entrepreneurship, and leadership development. She has published several pieces, and has been invited to speak locally, nationally and internationally about poverty, program development, special populations, ethics, abuse, resilience, D&I, innovation and engagement. Her most recent publication is a textbook chapter titled “Strategic Planning and Communications for Diverse Audiences.” Recent presentations include the following: Prime Time Podcast, The Culture of Learning, 2022 release; RIMS Risktech Forum, Connected & Protected, January 2022; Ethics Conference, Scott College of Business, From Bystander to Beacon: Ethical, Empowered Leadership, March 2021; Belizean International Symposium on Education, Strategic Planning and Communications for Diverse Audiences, January 2021.
She is passionate about community service and engagement and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Vigo County CEO (Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship), the Advanced Cybersecurity Development Center and the Terre Haute Rotary Club. In addition, she serves on the United Way Financial Management and Strong Neighborhood councils, Catholic Charities Marketing and PR Committee, Chamber of Commerce Quality of Life Committee, Y Advisory Council, Tri Kappa’s Marketing & PR Committee, and First Tee of Greater Terre Haute. Malone has served as the race director for the Wabash Valley Road Runners Club Twilight River Run for over 10 years, is a Lace It Up Kids Running Program coach, and has helped raise funds for reThink by being a Replay Runway Model (2017, 2018), Judge (2021), and Master of Ceremonies (2022). Other organizations she has served with include Ryves Youth Center, Maryland Community Church, Camp Navigate, Vermillion County Youth Leadership & Workforce Development Program, and Ryves Optimist Club.
As someone who endured significant barriers due to poverty, teen parenting, abuse, etc., she understands the powerful impact made by people who share their time, talent and treasure.
Pamela was the Rotary Club’s 2021 Five Avenues of Service Award winner. She received the 2021 Heart & Sole Award and the 2018 and 2013 Volunteer of the Year Award from the Wabash Valley Road Runners Club. In addition, she received the Emerging Leaders Award from CEI in 2017, and accepted the honor at the Education Diplomacy Institute’s global event in Washington, D.C. In 2016 she was a SuccessX speaker, and was named the University Honors Faculty of the Year Award at Indiana State University in 2015. Most recently, she was named as Ambassador for the greatest spectacle in running — the 500 Festival Mini Marathon.
In her free time she enjoys spending time with family and friends, distance running, reading and community service and engagement. She is the very proud mother of two sons, Marvin and Mitchell.
***
Tell us about your career journey. How did you get where you are today, and who/what helped you along the way?
I’ve learned something valuable from every step in my career journey. Being an entrepreneur as a preteen/teen — creating and selling jewelry, raking leaves, cleaning and babysitting — was part of helping my family, and also developed my work ethic, interpersonal skills, creativity and problem-solving ability. My father was a talented artist who created elaborate beadwork and jewelry, and when we had a working vehicle and money for fuel we sold them at events. While life was very challenging, I am thankful for the skills and life lessons I learned as well as having a reason to tell my father I was proud of him despite all of the hardship. Food service was a more consistent way to earn money, so I did that while attending Washington High School as well. A local entrepreneur took a chance on me and hired me at IHOP. I enjoyed being a server, and learned important lessons about customer service, building positive relationships with coworkers, and business processes. Throughout that time, my son was a source of joy and a reminder that working hard was worth it.
During my collegiate experience, I was able to pursue my love of education and business. I competed for, and earned, the Columbia House Business Scholarship & Internship, a highly-competitive, four-year paid experience learning about and contributing to major aspects of the company. I was able to spend time in business process validation, HR, customer service, purchasing, and then work as a cross-functional project leader. A few of my favorite projects included revamping automated email messaging/leading the implementation team, using SQL for meaningful data analysis, enhancing UX, working on marketing initiatives, and creating internal and external engagement opportunities.
I graduated and was asked to continue in a strategy, process improvement and engagement role with Columbia House, which I agreed to on a part-time, flexible basis for another year. I also began teaching in the Vigo County School Corp. after graduation, where I taught joyfully for 12 years. I had wonderful mentors and colleagues at both organizations, and also made lifelong friends. Continuing my educational journey while teaching was important to me. Upon earning a Ph.D. in C&I (Curriculum & Instruction) in 2010, I was offered a tenure-track faculty position at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, where I taught for four years and also continued my position in Vigo County Schools. I served as the K-6 program coordinator, and also created and taught courses in technology, math, the science of reading, and more via face-to-face, hybrid and distance formats. I accepted a special opportunity at Indiana State University, where I created and taught courses focused on innovation, ethics and education until December of 2018. I also served as the director of a new strategic program promoting diversity and inclusive excellence in education. The program incorporated leadership training, mentoring, service, research and professional development. I was awarded the Honors Faculty of the Year Award and the Emerging Leader Award from ACEI. During my time at ISU, my interest and ongoing participation in business, technology and entrepreneurship led to roles as a pitch coach, competition judge, entrepreneur camp facilitator, and keynote speaker. I began consulting for individuals and organizations. This consulting led to full time leadership roles at software as a service companies and other consulting before returning full time to higher education. As with the other organizations, there are still friends I connect with regularly. While I am proud of work that I did, especially lifting up company-wide initiatives like OKRs, Marketing, UX, and EX improvements, I consider the relationships to be invaluable.
In my current role as Dean for the School of Arts, Sciences & Education at Ivy Tech Community College, I get to support and encourage the success of faculty, staff and students. Engaging and collaborating with the larger community is also part of this role. This position enables me to draw on a wide variety of skills and experiences in my background, and also invites me to continue learning and growing. Dr. Deanna King, the Deans, campus leadership, and many faculty and staff members have been instrumental in helping me feel welcome and supported. I serve and work with a wonderful team of people who are collaborative, have growth mindsets and embrace continuous improvement. Our ASE team includes the following departments/areas/programs: ASAP, Communication, Early Childhood Education, Education (K-12), English, General Studies, KEY Learning Center, Liberal Arts, the Library, Mathematics, Pathway to Blue, Psychology, Sciences and Social Sciences. Our team also provides the general studies foundation for the other schools. In case you can’t tell, I’m very proud and honored to work with this team!
What’s an accomplishment of which you are most proud?
Striving to ensure my faith, family and friendships were my highest priorities while working, continuing my education, and serving the community is something I am thankful for. It would have been easy for me to allow everything else to take over since these areas of my life were also important to me. However, I knew I wouldn’t get that time back, and it was important for me to be intentional about my faith journey and the relationships of people I care about. I especially wanted to be sure I was able to be there for my children — cheering on their teams/clubs, bringing class snacks, helping coach teams, attending school programs, and having veg out nights. Quality and quantity of time are amazing gifts we can give those we love.
What’s the source of your motivation?
I am motivated by all of the people who have given their time, talent, and/or treasure to positively impact my life, as well as the lives of others. Sometimes I think of specific people, and other times organizations. Remembering helps me feel grateful, energized and focused on making sure those resources were well invested.
What community causes interest you and why?
Increasing high-quality in-and-out of school youth opportunities/education, economic development, quality of life and entrepreneurship. And, alleviating/ending poverty and abuse (domestic/child/elderly/animal).
What other women inspire you and why?
There are many women who inspire me! A few ladies who have positively invested in my development and have impacted my perspective about being a professional and engaged community member for several years include Eleanor Ramsiere, Cookie Dooley, Sally Stewart, Kay Ireland and Jane Nichols.
My tribe of amazing gal pals also inspire me. They are from diverse backgrounds, which I greatly appreciate. They are women who show up for each other with kindness, truth and love.
Describe a major business — or other challenge — you’ve experienced and how you resolved it.
When I realized I was pregnant at only 15, I was completely overwhelmed. My dad was very ill, and was in the hospital for a period of time. I felt so alone, and didn’t want to tell him when I didn’t even know if he would survive. By the time I told him (and a few others), I was 7 months along. I had dreams of attending college to earn a doctoral degree, having a career I loved, escaping poverty, and thriving. These dreams seemed so far out of reach. I had seen what happened to many other teens who had babies. I stopped attending school, and was in a very lonely place.
However, thanks to kind, supportive and encouraging people — many who (thankfully!) didn’t “mind their own business” but instead chose to help, I enrolled at Washington Alternative School. I committed to working hard to be the best mom I could be and give my son a better life. I paid close attention in the parenting classes, and watched how the childcare staff lovingly worked with the children. Schoolwork was taken seriously, and I tried to schedule my part-time job when my son would be sleeping or there was someone I trusted available to be with him.
While I worked very hard, the truth is that so many people helped along the way. Knowing that it is okay to accept help — that this is part of letting people use their time, talent and treasure — was hard. I felt like such a burden, and sometimes was even told that I was when buying groceries in the checkout using food supplement programs. However, I learned that most people are kind and want to help. They understand that life doesn’t always go as planned, and that we all need help sometimes. It led to me giving my time and talent before I could give financially.
While some of the specifics of my dreams are different than I planned, it turned out better than I could have imagined. With the encouragement of people around me, and the services from community organizations, I found desperately needed resources and hope. Delivering the commencement address and walking with my 2-year-old son across the stage to accept my high school diploma will always be very special to me.
Describe a failure, what lessons you learned and how it made you stronger.
I like to focus on the good in people and find silver linings, which can be very positive. However, I’ve ignored some red flags and put my trust in a few people I shouldn’t have. Their actions were unethical/immoral and destructive. I don’t beat myself up about trusting them anymore. Instead, I am able to share lessons learned and how this has made me stronger. I still look for the good in people, but don’t pretend that red flags don’t matter. Practicing healthy forgiveness for these instances means that I don’t have to be bogged down even while acknowledging that what they did still happened and wasn’t/isn’t good. I am more careful with my time, energy, and trust.
What do you think is the most significant barrier to female leadership?
While I have had some amazing experiences, I have also observed some negative stereotypes related to female leadership over the years. Finding reasons to celebrate and encourage people with words and actions isn’t being fluffy or weak, it’s being kind, thoughtful and strong. In addition, female leaders can be good with people and data, not just one or the other. There are still far too many jokes and generalizations about women not being intelligent, only wanting to shop, having poor math skills, etc.
What advice would you give to young professional women?
When considering your career, find where your passion and purpose intersect. Then, lean into your work with energy and enthusiasm. Practice a team mentality, have a growth mindset, and be open to feedback and change. Lift others up and genuinely root for them to be successful.
What do you believe will be the biggest challenge for the generation of women behind you?
While this isn’t a new challenge and doesn’t only apply to women, standing up for what is right versus what is easy/popular can be very challenging. Many things that tear people and families apart are more widely accepted or excused than they used to be. Leaning into your gifts and talents while living a life of integrity is always worth it, but isn’t always easy.
We’re not perfect people, but we should always be trying to improve and help each other do what is right/healthy.
What advice would you give to your younger self, in one sentence?
Give yourself the same love, grace and compassion you give others — you deserve it!
What was your dream job as a child and why?
In middle/high school I dreamed of being an orthopedic surgeon and an educator. I envisioned working for the Pacers or another pro sports organization as their team doctor, and also helping design and facilitate community/youth events focused on the science of sports, health and wellness, and overcoming challenges. I loved sports and science and was inspired by the impact those in medicine and education had on me and others in my life. I wanted to help and encourage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds .
Where is your favorite place to be?
I love to spend time with family and friends, especially when we are being supportive of each other’s passions/goals or serving the community
If you were to write a book, what would the subject be?
It would be about shining your light, encouraging others, and finding hope despite challenging circumstances.
What’s your favorite song right now?
It is Well, by Bethel Music
