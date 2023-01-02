Title: Vice President for Advancement and Strategic Initiatives, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Family: Brian Dyer, husband, four children and four grandchildren
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English from Eastern Illinois University, Master in Educational Leadership from Indiana State University, and currently enrolled in my second year of the inaugural doctoral program at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College working toward a Ph.D. in Global Leadership
Residence: Terre Haute
Working in higher education fundraising for more than two decades, Karen Dyer has dedicated her career to supporting higher education — investing in change-makers, creative thinkers and leadership for students of all walks of life through a focus on studying, practicing and leading the art of fundraising. As the Vice President for Advancement and Strategic Initiatives at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Dyer provides leadership and oversight for the fundraising, communications, marketing and alumni relations teams while heading efforts for the SMWC Aspire Higher Strategic Plan. She is also a writer and editor, both professionally and personally, authoring guest blog posts and articles for various platforms.
Dyer is actively engaged in her community, consulting and speaking on strategic planning, brainstorming, team building, fundraising and leadership.
At SMWC, Dyer has helped grow fundraising efforts, completing the Pomeroy Pride Campaign to build and open the $10.1 million Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center in 2015 and launching the college’s strategic planning efforts, which are now in their second phase. Dyer came to the Woods from the Indiana State University Foundation, where she was Associate Vice President for Advancement, having helped the institution complete the $85 million March On! Campaign. She started her fundraising career in annual giving at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where she worked in annual giving, major gifts and event planning. She was part of the fundraising team at RHIT that successfully raised more than $200 million in the Vision to be the Best Campaign.
She is a proponent of the Wabash Valley community and works with several organizations, serving on the boards of Hospice of the Wabash Valley, the Wabash Valley Family Sports Center, and Naveem. She is a past District V board member of the Council for Support and Advancement of Education (CASE) and past president of Leadership Wabash Valley. For nine years, she served on the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra board, helping the organization through a difficult leadership transition and stepping in as acting executive director during her last term, for which she was honored with the 2022 Gift of Music Award by the organization.
Dyer and her husband Brian have four grown children and four grandchildren. Dyer enjoys writing, reading, history, being a movie buff and traveling to new and exciting places in her spare time.
Tell us about your career journey. How did you get where you are today, and who/what helped you along the way?
For 25 years, I have been called to practice the art of fundraising in higher education. I say that I was called because I never aspired to this work. I was invited into my profession by someone who saw something in me – a skill for work that I did not even know up until that time was a profession. And, it has made all the difference in my life.
I started out in the area of annual giving at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, then took a job as director of development at the Indiana State University Foundation where I added so much to my fundraising toolbox. President Dottie King offered me the opportunity to lead the fundraising team and campaign at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in 2012 where I have had the unbelievable job of working alongside her to plan and execute strategic initiatives that have been momentous, transformational and rewarding.
What’s the source of your motivation?
As a curious learner, I am constantly interested in understanding new things. I read and listen to podcasts on all kinds of subjects, and I have a particular focus around leadership, and even more on global leadership. I am an idea person, so I like to find things that pique my interest and inspire me to bring a creative imaginative perspective to my work and life. There are so many resources online today – you really just have to do a bit of sleuthing to find some that can provide you with good content and or a daily challenge.
What’s an accomplishment of which you are most proud?
I subscribe to the belief that education is the most powerful tool for changing the world, and as such, what I am most proud of is that the fruits of my work in philanthropy have impacted the lives of hundreds and hundreds of students who have been provided a pathway to getting an education.
As a first-generation college student, I understand the struggle that many young people have in attaining a degree or even just getting to the place where they think they can go to college. This has been such a rewarding career path – asking for those who believe in education to invest in it for these students.
What community causes interest you and why?
For more than two decades, I have dedicated time to serving on the board of directors for both Hospice of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Sports Center. Both organizations provide vital missions to the community. I have also been involved in supporting the arts in the community, serving the Terre Haute Symphony for a number of years.
As someone who has dedicated her career to fundraising and supporting higher education, education is vitally important to me as I believe that education lifts everyone up and can truly make a difference in the lives of us all.
Describe a major business — or other challenge — you’ve experienced and how you resolved it.
When Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College announced the then 175-year-old women’s college would become fully coeducational in all programs in 2015, it was a great challenge for the leadership of the college. We had to be prepared for the difficulties of this significant and emotional change while also keeping our historic commitment to women and implementing a transition plan to welcome men.
One of my top CliftonStrengths has always been strategy, so I leaned into this skill to help me, my team and others at the college get through what we knew would be difficult days ahead, and here we are today with record enrollments, new buildings and growing programs.
I think that knowing and understanding our personal strengths can best prepare for any professional challenges.
What advice would you give to your younger self, in one sentence?
Say yes, and don’t wait for permission to do anything!
What do you think is the most significant barrier to female leadership?
Young women today need to be confident in themselves and their abilities – knowing that they can do anything if only they will decide they can and want to.
What was your dream job as a child and why?
I think I was in the fourth grade when I knew I wanted to be a businesswoman working in New York City. At some point during my pre-college years, I also had dreams of working in the movie business or singing professionally as well as being an archaeologist, airplane pilot and writer.
The thing I knew for certain was that I wanted to travel and learn about the world.
What do you believe will be the biggest challenge for the generation of women behind you?
The idea of work-life balance is of a big concern for so many people, particularly in this post-pandemic era, but none more than for women.
I challenge us all to look at it as life balance — it is one continuum that has waves and storms and sunny days — and knowing that you are strong and can do this is something I would like to see young women adopt as their personal mantras with whatever decisions they make in their lives.
What advice would you give to young professional women?
Overcome your fear of failure, and lean into your passions, ambitions and dreams. Just go, do and be!
Where is your favorite place to be?
On an airplane traveling to new and interesting places that I’ve never been before. My husband and I keep a list of all the places we plan to go … and so far, we’ve marked a number of those off the list!
If you were to write a book, what would the subject be?
I have so many books in my head that all need writing. I would definitely write about my leadership experiences, and I would also like to write several children’s books and maybe a novel about my experiences growing up with two strong female mentors in my life — my grandma Ruby and great aunt Velda.
What’s your favorite song right now?
Christmas songs are my favorite – year-round.
