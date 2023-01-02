Title: CPA, Partner, Sackrider & Company, Inc.
Family: Sons: Hadley and Patterson; Parents: Buddy Green, Ann and Brad Venable
Education: B.S. from Indiana State University
Residence: Terre Haute
Ellie Caldwell, CPA, has worked in the public accounting field for over 20 years. She has worked with all shapes and sizes of businesses and not-for-profit entities. Her specialties include assurance services, tax planning and preparation, CFO and Controller services and other consulting engagements. She has been a partner at Sackrider & Company, Inc since 2020.
Ellie is dedicated to community service and serves on several boards within the community, including the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce (Treasurer), Wabash Valley Road Runners (Treasurer), Wabash Valley Art Spaces (Vice Chair), and the Vigo County History Center (Treasurer).
Ellie is the mother of two sons, Hadley, 14, and Patterson, 11, and many fur babies. She enjoys time with her family at home and also exploring the world with them through travel.
Ellie is an avid reader. Her favorite author is John Irving. She is also a self proclaimed “crazy” runner and has completed several marathons. She runs several times a week in the wee hours of the morning with her dedicated running buddy, Amber Cadick, and considers it to be a great stress reliever. Ellie also enjoys cooking and baking. Her maternal grandparents and extended family are very serious about desserts and have many family specialties, the best of which is probably “Grandma Sylvia’s Vienna Torte.” Ellie has been a vegetarian for 20 years and loves to cook for others. It is not uncommon to find a large group at her dinner table. But, there is always room for one more.
***
Tell us about your career journey. How did you get where you are today, and who/what helped you along the way?
I graduated from Indiana State University and moved to the east coast at the end of 2001. My ex-husband and I were lifelong residents of Terre Haute and we were ready to explore another place. I worked for Clifton Gunderson, a large national CPA firm out of their Washington, D.C. office. I was very fortunate to be assigned to a newly acquired group that was a smaller commercial practice. My managing partner there was a fellow Midwesterner, so we got along really well. I was able to travel all over the area and met a lot of wonderful people. I also got a great foundation of work experience with small businesses.
In 2004, Jeff Fisher at Sackrider and Company called and told me they were hiring and assessed my interest in applying for the job. It was really perfect timing. We loved living on the east coast, but my ex and I both wanted to live closer to family. Jeff and I set up a weekend for me to come back and do an interview. The rest is history! I was hired and started the job in the fall of 2004. I have been at Sackrider and Company ever since. Public accounting is hard work, but I enjoy it very much. Sometimes, especially during tax season, there are long hours, but it is worth it to play such an important role in helping local businesses and not-for-profits. I love my job, my co-workers and my clients. I am very fortunate to be a part of a company that treats each other as family. I was privileged to be invited to become a partner at the firm in 2020. This was a huge career goal for me and would not have been possible without the support of my ex-husband and sons, as well as my extended family and friends. It definitely takes a village to make things happen when you are a working mom and even more so now that I am a single parent. There are times when I lean on those around me a lot and my sons are very supportive and understanding of the responsibility that comes with my chosen career. I hope I am modeling for them what a strong woman can accomplish with great support.
Although becoming a partner has always been my biggest professional goal, I continue to work to develop skills that are relevant to my profession and keep up with new tax laws and accounting standards, which are constantly changing. It is also important to me to be the best leader within my team and support them both professionally and personally.
What’s an accomplishment of which you are most proud?
Not in any particular order: Being a mom, getting my CPA license, completing several marathons, and becoming a partner at Sackrider & Company.
What’s the source of your motivation?
Ha! My friends and family would tell you I have zero chill, so maybe I am just naturally motivated. That said, my biggest motivator is the knowledge that our time here is finite. Whether it is time spent with my family and friends or the opportunity to make a positive impact on the world around me, I want to make the most of it.
What community causes interest you and why?
I am interested in improving our community as a whole and making it a better place to live and work, which I am able to do through my work with the Chamber of Commerce. Alongside that, I believe that the arts are integral to our lives and communities. I am very privileged to have been on the board of Art Spaces and to be a part of the contributions that it has made to our city, including the Turn to the River project. Lastly, I believe that health and fitness are crucial to the betterment of our community and I am able to promote that through my long service as a board member of the Wabash Valley Road Runners. I am especially proud of our half-marathon training program and our summer Kids Running Program.
Describe a major business — or other challenge — you’ve experienced and how you resolved it.
2020 and 2021 were the most challenging years for most of us in public accounting. Balancing the concerns of COVID and keeping our team safe, as well as the need for us to continue to serve the changing needs of our clients as they dealt with things was tough. Our firm also suffered some difficult losses of people in our work family and other health challenges. Through it all we really pulled together and kept pushing through. The best thing that we could do was support each other and move in to help wherever it was needed. I also run to relieve stress and clear my head. We have been very thankful to take a bit of a breather in 2022.
Describe a failure, what lessons you learned and how it made you stronger.
Sometimes client relationships end for various reasons and that is always hard. I get very attached to my clients and they often become good friends. When something happens it can feel like a bad breakup. In that case I try to take a step back from the situation and think about how things could have been done differently. I take those thoughts and work on making things better for future client relationships.
What other women inspire you and why?
I am really inspired by all of the wonderful women I know, but I am particularly inspired by my mom, Ann Venable, who is amazing at everything she sets her mind to and has a wonderful heart and brilliant mind. Also, my friends Dr. Amber Cadick and State Representative Tonya Pfaff are both strong, intelligent, resilient, funny women who never hesitate to do what’s necessary to get things done (and have fun doing it).
What do you think is the most significant barrier to female leadership?
The challenges of balancing career and family and the expectation that women should manage household responsibilities while working full-time.
What advice would you give to young professional women?
Read “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandburg and “Why We Can’t Sleep” by Ada Calhoun. Also, find your village. It is hard to “have it all” on your own and there is nothing wrong with accepting help. Support each other.
What do you believe will be the biggest challenge for the generation of women behind you?
We have seen some significant backslides in the area of women’s rights in the past several years. Women will have to continue to fight for gender equality in all aspects.
What advice would you give to your younger self, in one sentence?
Don’t let other people steal your joy or your time.
What was your dream job as a child and why?
I wanted to be a veterinarian. I am an animal lover, as evidenced by my furry family of 6 cats, 1 dog and 5 chickens.
Where is your favorite place to be?
I am happy to be anywhere my family and friends are, but if I have to choose a favorite spot, it would be on my side porch on a warm evening in the company of friends or curled up with a good book.
If you were to write a book, what would the subject be?
Probably something funny and anecdotal about my experiences in life thus far, something like, “Accountants are Fun People, Really!”
What’s your favorite song right now?
About Damn Time by Lizzo
