Janie Myers, DO, DFACOS, FACS, received her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Spelman College in Atlanta, GA, and completed her medical training at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM). She moved on to her residency in General Surgery at Loyola University Medical Center and finished at Midwestern University/St James Hospital (now Franciscan St. James Health), both in Chicago. Afterward, Dr. Myers completed her FHS Advanced Laparoscopy Fellowship at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma, WA.
Dr. Myers is board-certified in General Surgery by the American Board of Osteopathic Surgery (ACOS). She is a Distinguished Fellow of American College of Surgeons (ACOS) (2021), a Fellow of both the ACOS (2016) and the American College of Surgeons (2010). She is active in the healthcare organizations serving as a member of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) and the ACOS. She is past secretary/treasurer of the Board of Governor (ACOS) (2021-2022) and past Chair of General Surgery of the ACOS, representing over 1,500 members/surgeons (2018-2020). She continues to serve and be active as a member of other ACOS national committees like the founding member of the new Inclusivity Diversity Equality Action (IDEA) national committee (2021). Dr. Myers, also, serves as National Faculty for the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners (NBOME) Clinical Department of Surgery and oral examiner for the American Board of Osteopathic Surgeons (ABOS). Furthermore, she had the privilege to start two robotic programs at two different hospitals. She has enjoyed many accolades during her career so far, including America’s Most Honor Professional Award Top 10% (two years), Patient Choice Recognition Awards (four years) and the On Time and Compassionate Doctor Award in 2014. Also, an immensely proud mama to a son (10).
Dr. Myers, also, is a mentor and regularly volunteers for activities to promote wellness and medical education in the community where she lives. She serves as a Medical Board Advisor for the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer survivors, board member of the Minority Health Coalition of Terre Haute and League of Women Voters of Terre Haute. President of the Vigo Parke Vermillion Medical Society (2022) and member of the Commission on Physician Assistance, which are sections of the Indiana State Medical Society (ISMA). Furthermore, Dr. Myers is the County Coroner for Vigo County, Indiana, Wabash Valley Honorary Chairperson for Susan G Komen 2022 and Affiliated Faculty of the Physician Assistant Program at Indiana State University.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she served as the Health Care Professional, Education, Vaccinator with the Vigo County Board of Heath. She currently is the co-chair of the Black Business Alliance in Terre Haute as part of the Chamber of Commerce. When not caring for her patients, she enjoys spending time with her family, reading, traveling, enjoying good food and video games.
Tell us about your career journey. How did you get where you are today, and who/what helped you along the way?
I have always been recognized as a hard worker and focused on maintaining good grades in school. We all should be aware of the importance of good grades and being studious; however, good grades can only carry you so far. Through my career, I’ve been blessed to have several mentors along the way that helped me navigate the path to become a surgeon. My gender and skin color served as the biggest obstacles I encountered during my path toward being in the exclusive sorority of African American female surgeons. Believe it or not, I had people tell me I should not become a surgeon when I started my path.
This only strengthened my resolve to prove them wrong; to show them I deserve to be a surgeon. In addition, maintaining good quality standards, a willingness to learn and seeing the big picture makes me stand apart.
What’s an accomplishment of which you are most proud?
I truly enjoy being able to help people in life, as a surgeon through medical means, and with death, as the county coroner, because I can assist in providing closure when a loved one dies. Also, I enjoy being a mom as well as a mentor.
What’s the source of your motivation?
My motivation comes from helping others; I enjoy being able to help others … be it as a surgeon or as a mentor.
What community causes interest you and why?
DEI in healthcare/minority disparity is a real problem, and it’s starting to get some attention; I like to see people, regardless of religion, sex, ethnicity, etc., treated the same as well as receiving the same level of care as others.
What other women inspire you and why?
My mother. She was the first of her family to go to college; she received a scholarship to become a nurse, the first person in her family to go into the medical field.
Describe a major business — or other challenge — you’ve experienced and how you resolved it.
A major challenge, as an African American female, is to be seen and treated as an equal as a surgeon in a predominately white male role/position. I resolved/overcame by never giving up, striving to be the best and never accepting that I should be treated differently.
Describe a failure, what lessons you learned and how it made you stronger.
I don’t consider anything a failure or mistake; I consider them lessons learned on how to improve. Now, I know what to do or not to do.
What do you think is the most significant barrier to female leadership?
Stigma and perception of a female not able to lead.
What advice would you give to young professional women?
Create a network of people you trust. People who will support you and tell you the truth when you need it.
What do you believe will be the biggest challenge for the generation of women behind you?
The biggest challenge, I hate to say it, but are the same ones we are dealing with right now unless it’s addressed, or changes are made. Women have made many strides in business; however, we still have challenges as women of being treated equally.
What advice would you give to your younger self, in one sentence?
Try to keep an open mind. You never know where life will take you.
What was your dream job as a child and why?
I wanted to be a teacher … I always wanted to help people learn new things. I enjoy seeing how one’s mind works and seeing when they figure it out … the ‘ah ha’ moment.
Where is your favorite place to be?
Home and then any place I have not visited. I absolutely enjoy traveling and seeing the world.
If you were to write a book, what would the subject be?
Life is wonderful and challenging at times; however, keep trying to make it a better place.
What’s your favorite song right now?
Lift Me Up, by Rihanna
