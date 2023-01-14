If you’re a reader, you have undoubtedly heard the line from J.K. Rowling, who says, “If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book.”
Of course, it’s no secret that I love to read, and time and time again in the past year I have found exactly the right book at the right time to feed the habit. So, I’m back this week, and next, to again write about the 12 best books (actually a baker’s dozen) I read, by the month in 2022.
Wish It Lasted Forever and Devotions
January was a complicated month for me because I found two books so compelling that I couldn’t choose which to write about. They couldn’t have been more different; the first like an amusement park ride, the second offering lessons in appreciation.
It didn’t take but a few pages of Dan Shaugnessy’s wonderful “Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with The Larry Bird Celtics” (Scribner, 245 pages, 2021) for me to wax nostalgic for the National Basketball Association that once was. Admittedly, I grew up loving the league in a different era, and this book did nothing but make me appreciate the great joy of dialing up Johnny Most’s wood rasp of a voice as he called games from the Garden.
Shaughnessy, a columnist and associate editor at the “Boston Globe,” takes us inside the 1980s dominance of the Boston teams that revolved around Bird at the top of his game. For four years, Shaugnessy was the newspaper’s inside man, getting to know each of the players intimately and sharing why the Celtics of the era were the ultimate team in a league that had begun to emphasize individual stardom. Shaugnessy lifted the book’s title from something he was told by Bill Walton. Listed in the index under, “Grateful Dead connection,” “passing skills,” and “quirky character,” Walton told the writer: “You cannot overemphasize in your book how much fun this was. It was better than perfect… The basketball was superb and the community was remarkable…It was what you dream about and I wish it had lasted forever.”
As entertaining as Shaugnessy’s stories are—for instance, the stoic Robert Parish despised him—it was clearly Bird who fascinated him the most. When he asked the three-time MVP if he was intimidated by players who were perceived as being more athletic, and if he was tempted to spend the big money he was making, Bird responded, “I’ve made a living off guys who can run and jump higher. I’m never intimidated when I am on a basketball court… I really don’t need anyone to build my ego. When I am home in Boston, I want to go out and eat, pay my bill, and get the hell out. Back in French Lick, I don’t have those problems, and that’s why I go back there.”
I began to also take a daily dose of Mary Oliver in January. Although I have read her poems for years, her death in 2019 moved me to read “Devotions” (Penguin Books, 2020, 442 pages), a compilation of her finest work, arranged from her newest poems to some of her oldest. At just about a poem a day, it took me through much of the year to complete. We will always miss her, but that wonderful voice of hers kept speaking to me in pieces like “Mysteries, Yes,” “I Worried,” and “When I Am Among the Trees.”
Oliver once said she was “saved by the beauty of the world.” I found myself often bolstered against that same world by the beauty of her words.
The Trials of Harry S. Truman
In February, I turned to presidential leadership and Jeffery Frank’s “The Trials of Harry S. Truman: The Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man, 1945-1953” (Simon & Schuster, 528 pages, 2022). Although no biography of our 33rd President can scale the mountain of David McCullough’s epic, Frank’s book shows us once again that the underprepared and underappreciated Truman makes today’s political stewardship look anemic by comparison.
The fact that Frank refuses to gloss over Truman’s failures makes the man look all the more appealing. He writes: “Truman himself, in the nation’s memory, is a larger, far more appealing figure than the man who occupied the Oval Office; he’s the gruff, scrappy ‘Harry Truman’ celebrated by everyone from Nixon to the Bushes to Obama, and the person about whom Eleanor Roosevelt could say, ‘With every decision he grew until to the entire world he was a towering figure.’ To his contemporaries and critics, though, he was a besieged and uninspiring leader, a dismal orator who was forced to make rapid, and risky, decisions during a time marked by war scares, petty scandals, and stubborn labor strikes. Truman, as president, filled both roles…”
The Baseball 100
By early March, I was encouraged that pitchers and catchers had already been working for a few weeks and that spring wasn’t far behind, so I picked up a book I bought last September: Joe Posnanski’s magnificent “The Baseball 100” (Avid Reader Press, 880 pages, 2021).
Above all, Posnanski is a gifted writer, and despite the fact that readers might think he is tackling a Sisyphean task—ranking the 100 greatest baseball players of all time—I was absolutely absorbed. Statistical but not geeky, Posnanski maintains several thematic threads—for instance that so many players were inspired by their fathers—and he left me wanting even more than this book’s Tolstoy-like length offered.
Of course I expected Babe Ruth and Josh Gibson, Willie Mays and Henry Aaron, to be among Posnanski’s stories, but to read of Smokey Joe Williams and Arky Vaughn and Nap Lajoie brought home the history—often not pretty—of the game. A surprising connection between Yogi Berra and Vigo County’s Paul “Dizzy” Trout aside, I can recall story after story, one of the best being about Walter Johnson.
Related by Cliff Blankenship, who was in Weiser, Idaho, in 1906 to see the then-teenaged “Big Train” pitch, he wrote: “I get to the field just in time to see him shamble out to the mound, all arms and legs, eyes down like he doesn’t even want to be there. Then, holy smokes, 19 years old and no one in big league ball ever had a fast one like this. So I offer the kid $500 to join the Senators. You know what that hayseed said? If I promise him train fare home in case he don’t make it, he’ll come. I say, ‘Kid, a one-way ticket’s all you’re gonna need.’”
From Ischiro to Monte Irvin, Lefty Grove to Oscar Charleston, read Posnanski’s stories in order, out of order, straight through, or a few at a time, but read them. And, don’t skip George Will’s memorable foreward.
Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau
By April, my own boots already accumulating a few miles, I turned to Ben Shattuck’s “Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau” (Tin House, 280 pages, 2022), and put in a few more steps with the author, who’s also an artist and writing program director.
Carrying considerable emotional baggage and the side effects of Lyme Disease medications, the author was inspired to first follow Thoreau after reading the latter’s posthumously-published “Cape Cod” (1865). Like Thoreau’s book, Shattuck’s is a breezy mix of social commentary and self-examination, generously sprinkled with Thoreau’s own words and wisdom. He eventually followed Henry to Mount Katahdin and Walden Pond, Wachusett Mountain and the Allagash River, all the while pondering, contemplating, planning, and hoping. His book was perhaps the most dog-eared read I picked up all year.
Shattuck writes: “Henry had walked to Wachusett, sat up on the summit and looked at the stars as if they were ‘given for a consolation’ six months after his brother had died. Was he doing the same thing I was doing? Walking to husk the dead skin of grief? Looking up to feel the comfort of one’s own smallness in the world, to displace bulging selfhood, under the shadow of such urgent beauty as the night sky?”
River of the Gods
In May I read of exploration again in Candice Millard’s stirring “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” (Doubleday, 368 pages, 2022). Already the author of highly entertaining books about Theodore Roosevelt’s near-fatal journey to the Amazon (“The River of Doubt”), the life and death of James Garfield (“Destiny of the Republic”), and a young Winston Churchill at war (“Hero of the Empire”), Millard continues to take popular history to new heights with this thrilling account of explorers Sir Richard Burton and John Hanning Speke, who raced to solve one of the great geographic mysteries of the age: finding the mysterious source of the Nile.
In often grim detail, Millard tells how the two men, at first mutual admirers, then desperate competitors, faced the daunting dangers of equatorial Africa. One of those dangers came from the relentless onslaught of insects and disease, as Speke gruesomely discovered when a beetle crawled into his ear as he slept on the banks of Lake Tanganyika.
Despite pouring everything available to him — salt, tobacco, oil, even melted butter — into the canal, Speke could stand the agony no longer and shoved his penknife into it… “Though a few thrusts kept him quiet, the point also wounded my ear so badly that inflammation set in, severe suppuration took place, and all facial glands extending from that point down to the point of the shoulder became contorted and drawn aside, and a string of boils decorated the whole length of that region…”
Despite countless miseries and challenges, the source of the Nile was found.
The Sea of Tranquility
I read precious little fiction prior to the summer months, but perhaps that was because I didn’t expect much would live up to Emily St. John Mandel’s “The Sea of Tranquility” (Alfred Knopf, 258 pages, 2022) which I picked up just after its release in late April; it was at once both a bizarre and amazing read.
As usual, St. John Mandel poses intriguing questions about the reality of time in this book, developing a plot that covers nearly five centuries (from 1912 to the 25th century), a half-dozen complex characters, and one single shared experience. Typically, she borrows two of her characters from an earlier book, “The Glass Hotel”).
It’s better I leave with little of its plot explained, but I will say that the primary reason I love St. John Mandel’s writing is her sparkling power with simple language, as in this passage, which makes more sense if you read the book: “The sun was rising, shades of blue and pink rippling over the water. He liked the way it moved, the gentle repetition of waves. He found himself thinking of his mother now, for the first time in a while. She’d spent time on Earth as a child. She’d kept a framed photo of an Earth ocean in the kitchen of his childhood home, a small rectangle of waves on the wall near the stove. He remembered her gazing at it while she stirred soup. And yet for himself, he realized, the ocean carried no weight in his heart…”
• • •
So, there you have my first favored books of 2022, all great ones to be sure, but the year in reading would get nothing but better as the months rolled on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.