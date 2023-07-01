12 Points Revitalization is having its 5th annual car show July 15 at Collett Park, 2414 N. 7th Street, Terre Haute. The rain date is July 16.
Registration is 9 a.m. to noon with awards given at 2:30 p.m. Bring your car, truck, jeep, or bikes. Cost to register is $20 day of show for this judged show.
Food, music, and homemade piston trophies will be available.
Text this number for questions about the event: 812-241-0778.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.