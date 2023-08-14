The TIME for Me Mentoring Program will be featured at Family Night at Ryves Youth Center, 1356 Locust St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The presentation will focus on the program and how mentors and mentees can get involved. TIME for Me — or Trauma-Informed Mentoring for Excellence — is a program at the youth center in which girls and boys ages 9 to 17 are matched with approved Catholic Charities volunteer mentors.
This event is organized by Catholic Charities in partnership with Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc. and Terre Haute Housing Authority.
All families are encouraged to join in Family Night fun. Activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. Families also will enjoy dinner by Chef Naomi Smith at the Kids Cafe. Then, starting at 5 p.m., everyone is invited to go outside where Ryves Youth Center will host a party featuring Foam Homies.
