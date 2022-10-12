The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds have 36 new trees thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
"We partner with Duke Energy Foundation, which has a nature grant, and we were awarded $8,000 to plant new trees. With any property this size, we have to cut down (old or damaged) trees and we wanted to be able to replace them," said Jenny Hamilton, Vigo County Fairgrounds manager.
Hamilton said the fairgrounds worked with The Tulip Company to get better prices on the new trees, which were planted by the company last week.
"This property has been here 70 plus years, so at some point you are going to have to get rid of some trees that are dead and bring in new life. We are happy that we can do this without taking money out of our general fund to replace the trees that needed replaced," Hamilton said.
"We are one of only a few county fairgrounds in the state of Indiana that are privately owned," Hamilton said. "We are a nonprofit organization ... so companies like Duke Energy and different corporations like Culver's, Wright Pool Service, Dorsett Automotive are what make us run.
"Yes, we do rentals and we have a track that supports us, but our budgets run really tight. We host the Vigo County Fair every year, so we support the 4-H program ... so when we get a grant like this we are very thankful of the community support," Hamilton said.
Hamilton said 36 trees, mostly hardwood trees, were planted last week.
"We wanted to add color and shade," she said.
Cody Welsh, president of the Tulip Company, said some trees are "October Glory, which is a red maple tree and known for their pretty fall color. They are fast growing and do very well in this area," he said.
Some other trees include hydrangea and two Butterfly Magnolias trees near the front of the fairgrounds entrance "that will have a pretty yellow bloom in the spring," Welsh said.
