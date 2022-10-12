The Duke Energy Foundation has granted $8,000 for trees at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. Rick Burger, government and and community relations manager for Duke Energy and a member of the fair's board of directors, along with Jenny Hamilton, fairground manager, and Cody Welsh, president of The Tulip Company, stand near one of 36 new trees planted on the fairgrounds. The Tulip Company planted the trees last week at the fairgrounds.