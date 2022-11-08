Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young won his Indiana seat for a second term on Tuesday after employing a front-runner strategy throughout his campaign of largely ignoring Democratic challenger Thomas McDermott.
Young maintained huge fundraising and organization advantages over McDermott, mayor of the Lake Michigan city of Hammond, who struggled to gain attention while attacking Young on issues spanning abortion rights, federal spending and marijuana legalization.
Young focused much of his campaign on economic issues, blaming President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking higher inflation and gasoline prices. He also highlighted his push in the Senate for providing billions in federal money to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States, saying it was needed in the face of an ambitious China.
Indiana Secretary of State
The GOP’s Diego Morales appeared headed toward victory over Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer.
While the Associated Press had not called the race with about 68% of the vote counted, Morales was polling about 771,000 votes; Wells was at approximately 552,000; and Maurer had tallied about 79,500.
Indiana Treasurer
For state treasurer, Republican Daniel Elliott was solidly ahead with approximately 68% of the vote counted. He had tallied roughly 850,000 votes to Democrat Jessica McClellan’s 517,000.
Indiana Auditor
For state auditor, incumbent Republican Tera Klutz appeared to easily secure re-election.
With about 68% of the vote counted, Klutz had secured nearly 836,000 votes to Democrat ZeNai Brooks’ roughly 486,000 and Libertarian John Schick’s 47,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.