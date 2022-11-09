Democrat incumbent Vicki Weger held onto the District 3 seat on the Vigo County Council, defeating Republican Ryan Cummins by 109 votes in final unofficial results in Tuesday’s general election.
Weger had been down by a single vote prior to the final 1,400 ballots being counted. In all, there were 27,392 ballots cast.
Results of the election remain unofficial until certified by the Vigo County Election Board on Nov. 22.
Weger garnered 2,662 votes — or just over 51% of votes cast — to 2,553 votes for Cummins, who had 48.95 % of votes cast.
Additionally, Nancy Allsup, former county recorder and treasurer, unseated Republican Brenda Wilson.
That win, along with Weger retaining her seat, will give Democrats a 4-3 majority on the Vigo County Council, flipping the existing 4-3 Republican advantage.
Allsup got 2,876 — which is 208 votes more than Wilson, who received 2,668 votes. Allsup received 51.88% percent of the ballots cast.
In final results, incumbent Republican David Thompson retained the District 1 seat on the council for a second four-year term, with a final tally of 4,676 votes (57.89%) over Democrat challenger Jeff Fisher, who received 3,401 votes.
Also, incumbent Republican Travis Norris won his first four-year term, retaining the District 4 seat on the Vigo County Council.
Norris was caucused in to his seat on January 23, 2021 after a council member was elected to be a county commissioner. Norris received 4,720 votes, or 60.33% of ballots cast. Democrat Carlene Grant-Sakbun received 3,103 votes or 39.67% of ballots cast.
