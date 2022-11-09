In a closely contested race, Republican Ryan Cummins held a single vote lead over incumbent Vicki Weger in the District 3 race for Vigo County Council. However, there were still 1,400 ballots left to count late Tuesday evening, according to John Kesler, president of the Vigo County Election Board.
Weger had an early lead in the ballot counting, but Cummins, a former Terre Haute City Council member, took a slight lead with 25,394 total ballots cast.
Another race too close to call is between Nancy Allsup, a former county auditor and county treasurer, who held a 31-vote lead over Republican Brenda Wilson, who was caucused onto the council and is seeking her first full term in the District 2 Council race.
Allsup lead with 2,521 votes, with Wilson collecting 2,490 votes.
Incumbents Republicans David Thompson and Travis Norris were each leading, with Thompson holding a 1,372-vote margin over Democrat Jeffery W. Fisher, a former chief of the Terre Haute Fire Department, in the District 1 race. Thompson is seeking a second term on the council.
Norris appeared to have won the District 4 race, with a 1,595 vote lead over Democrat Carlene Grant-Sakbun. Norris had 4,455 votes, while Grant-Sakbun had 2,860 votes. If the vote tally holds, Norris will win his second term on the council.
