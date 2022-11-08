Turnout was steady and voters appeared motivated by a variety of issues as Election Day arrived Tuesday in Vigo County.
Races for four seats on the Vigo County School Board, sheriff and commissioner grabbed voters' attention locally, while state and federal offices were on the minds of folks concerned about the economy, women's rights and immigration.
Tuesday began with 14,672 people having already cast ballots through early voting, according to the Vigo County Clerk's Office. That included 12,982 votes cast in-person at vote centers across the county, and 1,690 mail-in absentee votes.
By contrast, 16,081 Vigo Countians voted early in-person or by mail in 2018, the last midterm election, according to the Indiana Secretary of State's Office Election Division. Overall turnout in 2018 was 32,230, or 44% of registered voters in the county, tying Vigo County for the lowest turnout in the state.
With warm temperatures and sunshine Tuesday, a line extended into the hallway at The Meadows vote center, one of 17 in the county. By 2:30 p.m., the line stretched even longer into the hallway.
"The economy, mainly" motivated 56-year-old Terre Haute resident Danny Stuffle on Tuesday, who voted at The Meadows. "Locally, crime, higher wages" were factors for Stuffle. "I think the [low level of the] minimum wage is really terrible."
Though he's "pretty much a Republican, a conservative," Stuffle was considering voting for a Democratic Party candidate for judge. Otherwise, he's expecting a big win for the GOP. "I think it should be," he said.
Also voting at The Meadows was Tyra Vu, a 49-year-old Terre Haute resident. She tends to vote Democratic and was motivated by the sheriff's race and "kind of a little bit of everything — the School Board for sure. It's needed adjusting for a while."
The closure of some schools and the cost of a renovation and rebuilding plan for the county high schools, which failed on a referendum in last May's primary election, were concerns for Vu.
By 11 a.m., more than 100 voters had gone through the vote center in Indiana State University's Hulman Memorial Student Union Building, said Matt Schalburg, poll inspector at the site. A total of 369 people voted at ISU in the previous election, 2020's presidential race.
Among the voters at ISU was 61-year-old Terre Hautean Don Benko, a straight-ticket Republican voter. His priorities were the economy, border control, inflation and energy production. He hopes the election of more Republicans in Congress will lead to more fossil fuel production that he feels has been stymied by "the left."
"I'm hoping when they [Republicans] get in there, they don't drop the ball and sit on their hands," Benko said.
Another voter at ISU, 44-year-old Beth Tomlinson, was focused on the economy and women's rights, the effect of which is seen on the university campus. She splits her votes between Democratic and Republican candidates "who would align more closely with my values." Tomlinson wants to see the parties cooperate better.
"I look for the partisanship [to end] — for people to start working together, instead of against each other, to try to get some things accomplished," Tomlinson said.
The flow of voters remained steady just before noon at the Vigo County Public Library, a poll inspector said.
That's where 32-year-old Vigo County resident Stephanie Amlett cast her vote, joined by her three young children. Her motivation was "School Board changes and showing up for Sheriff [John] Plasse," the Democratic incumbent who is challenged by Republican Aaron Loudermilk.
Standing with her kids outside the polling station after voting, Amlett said her specific concern for the School Board races was "more transparency on spending."
Also voting at the library was 37-year-old Vigo Countian Dylan Kernstein. A split-ticket voter, Kernstein said his primary concern was the national economy, but otherwise was pleased with the status quo locally. As a regular voter, he just wanted to be sure to vote once again.
At Haute City Center
A steady stream of voters paraded through the Haute City Center Tuesday afternoon, with occasional lines forming outside the polling place. A poll clerk told inspector Shawn Foster, "And the big rush hasn't even come yet."
First-time voters were applauded as they turned in their ballots. Lily Cantu was one of those taking her maiden cruise into civic responsibility.
"I felt quite honored" to cast a ballot, Cantu said. "I wanted to get my feet wet and vote. I did have my particular party, but it was a nice feeling to dip my toes in the water."
Pat Hopkins said she relied on her internal lie detector in casting her votes.
"I like the truthfulness and you can see it in their faces when they talk — I'm old enough now to know when you're getting bull," she said. "We need togetherness — we need to come together. We have too many things that are separating us, but it's necessary to get inflation out of the way.
"All of the policies, I think, are very urgent for us to take care of," Hopkins added. "Let's start now instead of later."
On his way out of the polling place, Christopher Jones saw a friend entering it while cradling an infant in his arms. Jones affixed his "I Voted" sticker to the boy's onesie.
"If you're willing to stand in line, if you're willing to have a voice, then you should be willing to vote," Jones said. "You can't complain, and you can't gripe and you can't moan if you don't vote."
Jones was one of several voters who were particularly interest in the race for sheriff. Michelle Hall was also focused on the sheriff, voting for John Plasse.
Devin Howard, on the other hand, was most concerned with voting for Noah Gambill for Vigo County Division 1 Superior Court judge.
"This time I was little more straight-ticket than I've been in the past," Howard said. "Just the way politics is going, I just wanted to make sure we had a strong party."
Brian Cottee was simply taking advantage of his right as an American citizen. Though local ballots focused on candidates whose decisions would affect him personally, he planned to watch the national coverage in the evening.
"It's like the bid up to a national championship — there's going to be drama somewhere," Cottee said.
At Maryland Community Church
Voting was steady Tuesday at Maryland Community Church, at 4700 Indiana 46, with a mix of young and older voters. The site had 400 ballots cast as of 2:15 p.m.
Brandon White, 23, of Terre Haute said he did not decide to vote because of any particular race. He "just wanted to get out and get my voice heard," he said.
Tim and Sandy Shugars of Riley said they vote in every election.
"This is no different than any other voting event. We always vote," Tim Shugars said, adding he started voting at age 18.
"I voted for Richard Nixon," in 1972, he said, adding he turned 18 in March that year.
"I remember everyone I ever voted for for president, including Ross Perot. I worked for the man at one point because I worked for EDS and he started up that company," Shugars, 68, said.
Electronic Data Systems (EDS) was founded in 1962 by H. Ross Perot.
William Milner, 63, of Riley said he wanted to participate in voting. "I have voted every time since I was 21," he said.
The poll site also brought Kurtis Cummings, a Democrat running against Republican incumbent Bob Heaton for state representatives in District 46.
"I started in my community polling center in Ellettsville, then I went to Stinesville, then Spencer and now I am here," he said of Maryland Community Church. "Voting has been very steady here," he said.
Polls remain open until 6 p.m.
Vote centers include Haute City Center, Vigo County Annex, Meadows Shopping Mall, Vigo County Solid Waste Management office, Operating Engineers, West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, IBEW Local Union 725, National Guard Armory, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 157, CASY - Booker T Community Center, Vigo County Public Library, American Legion Post 104, Sandcut Firehouse, Indiana State University Student Union Building, Pimento Firehouse, New Goshen Firehouse and Maryland Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.