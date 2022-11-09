Republican Charles Johnson held onto an early lead Tuesday and defeated Democrat Noah Gambill for the judgeship in Vigo County Superior Court Division 1.
When all votes were tallied, Johnson had logged 13,815 (51.75%) to Gambill's 12,880 (48.25%).
Johnson attended Wabash College in Crawfordsville, graduating with honors, and received his law degree from Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. He has practiced law in both the criminal and civil fields and has worked in private practice, as an attorney for the state and as a deputy Vigo County prosecutor.
Both candidates after the election thanked the other for having run a civil campaign.
On his Facebook page, Johnson wrote, "... I would like to also thank 'Noah for Judge' (Gambill). He ran a great campaign and I appreciate that we were able to compete civilly."
Wrote Gambill, "... It was a good, clean campaign. Our race was always respectful and kind on the campaign trail. He is a gentleman and will serve the county well on the bench."
The incumbent, Judge John Roach, did not seek re-election.
