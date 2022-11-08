Republican Mark Clinkenbeard captured the District 1 seat on the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, defeating incumbent Democrat Brendan Kearns in a close race.
In early counting of absentee ballots, Clinkenbeard held just a 536-vote lead over Kearns, with 7,761 votes to 7,225 for Kearns.
However, Clinkenbeard, 56, a first time candidate, began to slowly to pull away from the 50-year-old incumbent as Election Day ballots were tabulated.
With Clinkenbeard holding a lead of just more than 2,000 votes with only about 1,400 votes left to count, Clinkenbeard said Kearns called him and conceded.
Clinkenbeard garnered 13,518 votes to 11,503 for Kearns by late Tuesday night.
However, the final tally still had about 1,400 left to count said John Kesler, president of the Vigo County Election Board. All vote totals are unofficial until certified by the Election Board by Nov. 22.
“It is tough to knock off an incumbent for sure, but we just really worked hard and we had a great campaign,” Clinkenbeard said. “I do want to thank Brendan for his service to the community.
“I realize what the candidates go through. I went through it for 10 months now and it is a lot harder than people think. I do appreciate his service to our community,” Clinkenbeard said of Kearns.
“I am excited to help the community. I have met lots of great people and the campaign has been a great experience, for sure,” he said.
Up next, Clinkenbeard, he will be a “night just to relax. I look forward to talking to the other commissioners and to the (Vigo County) council members, and we will get working. We will hit the ground running,” he said. “I am just glad that we prevailed and am just excited about it.”
