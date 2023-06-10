The Educational Heritage Association of Vigo County celebrated 21 years of operation on April 18, 2023. Board Members greeted over 70 visitors who were fascinated by the variety of items on hand in the Association’s Museum.

The Educational Heritage Association was founded in 2003 by the late Alice Reck, VCSC Administrator, and a group of fellow retired educators to create a repository of treasures from past and present Vigo County Schools. The beginning collection has grown to well over 7000 artifacts housed in the current museum located in the McLean Building, 961 Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.

Items include yearbooks, school letter jackets, sports clothing, band uniforms, hats, display cases of school jewelry, pennants, trophies, and mannequins-- one wearing painted senior cords and the other a band uniform! Museum volunteers happily assist visitors with personal or professional research needs. High school reunion committees are welcome to borrow items for their special reunions. Donations of school items are always welcome!

The museum is open to the public the third Tuesday of each month from August to May 11:00 – 3:00.

For further information about the museum or to schedule a visit, contact via email: EHA@vigoschools.org or phone: (812) 466-2187. Ask to join the Facebook group: Vigo County Educational Heritage Association Museum.