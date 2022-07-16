The day is approaching when legislators will gather at the Statehouse to further restrict — or ban — abortion in Indiana. They will do their work in a special session called by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
While this will represent an official gathering of lawmakers, they have already been meeting about the issue. Just not at the Statehouse. And not all elected legislators are participating. Only Republicans are involved in this initial process because they are the only members that really matter, thanks to the extreme gerrymandering employed in the state that gives the GOP a super majority in both legislative chambers. That means they can do state business without the presence of the rival party.
Republican legislators are sure to adopt restrictive abortion laws in wake of last month's U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down federal constitutional protections on women's rights to abortion. The ruling returns authority over abortion to the states, and Indiana is controlled by the Republican Party. Its counterparts in a number of other red states have already taken steps to, in many cases, ban abortion in most or all circumstances.
The issue on the table is how far Hoosier Republicans will go in their quest. That's where public participation and input could play a role in the outcome.
To be decided is whether abortion restrictions will provide exceptions in cases where the mother's life is in danger, or when a woman is pregnant due to rape or incest. Enforcement methods will also be on the table. There will likely be some disagreement among Republican legislators, although we may never know how much.
There have already been demonstrations and protests at the Statehouse in Indianapolis and throughout the state by groups advocating their points of view. Those are likely to increase when the legislature goes into session later this month.
Republican lawmakers have, for the most part, declined to comment on the upcoming debate. That leaves the public in the dark about where this is going. Independent polling in the past has shown Hoosiers are split on the state's path forward and that abortion is not viewed in all-or-nothing terms. Voices from the public, spoken civilly but forcefully, will be what influences lawmakers.
Holcomb has pledged to call for more restrictive abortion laws but isn't sharing specifics on what that means. He acknowledges he is having discussions with GOP legislators and has encountered varying viewpoints on the abortion question. He says he and his colleagues are listening to voters.
Hoosiers should take the governor at his word. If you feel strongly about the abortion issue, speak up. Be part of the conversation.
