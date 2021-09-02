The Terre Haute North volleyball team went into last night’s match against Edgewood with the intent of bouncing back from their previous match. The Patriots failed to do that as they fell 3-2 to the Mustangs at home.
Coming into this contest Edgewood looked better than North statistically. The Mustangs came into the competition with a total of 346 team kills compared to North’s 287. They also led the Patriots in blocks, digs, and assists. The Mustangs also came to Terre Haute on a four-match win streak while North had just come off a 3-2 matchup against undefeated Crawfordsville.
The only momentum the Patriots seemed to have been the fact that they were home and had seven wins compared to Edgewood’s six.
“When we’re great we’re really great,” North’s volleyball Head Coach Shelby Reed stated. “We just have to find that consistency.”
The second set was back and forth as the two teams found themselves tied up five times during this set. The two teams exchanged blows up until the score was tied 15-15 when Edgewood’s Trista Helms scored making it 16-15. The Mustangs did not look back as finished the second set on top 25-19.
The Patriots came out aggressive in the third set as senior Grace Krawiec opened the scoring. Julia Ross quickly scored next with a block. North opened the third set with a 7-1 lead. After an Edgewood timeout, the Mustangs went on a 6-0 run tying the score up for the first time in that set. After seven ties, North’s Ross ended the third set with a crucial kill making the score 25-22.
Edgewood came into the fourth set competitive as they opened the Patriots 9-2. This overwhelmed North and forced them to call a timeout. Kaiden Harrington of Edgewood stood tall and continued to rack up blocks making it hard for the Patriots to recoup in that set.
“We tend to panic and play it safe when we need to play aggressively,” Edgewood’s coach Beth May said. “We were big upfront, and Harrington got pumped up and fueled the fire and helped push our team.”
Harrington has a total of 148 kills and 36 blocks this season.
The final set led to an 11-11 tie. After a timeout, Kraweic made a crucial kill making the score 12-11 causing an uproar in the crowd. Edgewood’s next serve failed to make it over the net putting North up 12-11. It proved to be the high point for North as Edgewood scored the final points.
The Patriots (7-5) next play at Bloomington North next Tuesday.
Edgewood=15=25=22=25=15
TH North=25=19=25=14=12
Highlights — For TH North, Julia Ross had 16 kills, 12 digs; Grace Krawic had 9 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; Sadie Egan had 31 assists; Ella Bell had 9 blocks, 5 kills, and 2 aces
Next — Terre Haute North (7-5) travels to Bloomington North on Tuesday. Edgewood (7-5) hosts Eastern Greene on Tuesday.
