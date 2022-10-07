Early in-person absentee voting will start Wednesday in Vigo County at two sites - the Vigo County Annex and Haute City Center.
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the general election. A voter can check their status by going to the state's voter portal at indianavoters.com and select check your registration record. A person can also register online (indianavoters.com) by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday or before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the county's voter registration office at the Vigo County Courthouse.
"If someone has moved or changed their name, a voter can still vote in this election at their old address," said Bob Lawson, co-director of the county's voter registration office. "The state allows a voter to vote one time at their old address. When they go into vote, they will be given a form to fill out the old address and new address or name. So if someone lived in Otter Creek (Township) and moved to Honey Creek (Township), they still can vote, but they will vote the Otter Creek ballot instead of one that would be for Honey Creek.
"We want everyone to be up to date, but know that just won't happen. Someone will forget or think they have done it at the BMV (bureau of motor vehicles) and it never got to us, whatever the circumstances, we don't want them to be turned away," Lawson said.
Voting early in-person is available to all registered Indiana votes and will run from Wednesday through Nov. 7. A valid photo ID is required. The only site open on Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. until noon, is the county annex.
Starting Wednesday, at Haute City Center, 3401 S. U.S. 41, voting is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
At the Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St., voting is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Starting on Nov. 1, other early in-person absentee voting sites will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 through Nov. 5.
Those locations include The Meadows shopping mall, 300 S. 25th St.; Vigo County Solid Waste Management, at 3230 E Haythorne Ave.; International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841, at 6801 S U.S. 41; West Vigo Elementary Conference Center at 501 W Olive St., West Terre Haute; and IBEW Local No. 725, at 5675 E Hulman Dr.;
Additionally, voters 65 and older can vote by mail. The voter can submit a vote by mail request online at indianavoters.com and select apply online/get forms under vote by mail. Once a form is obtained, the voter must complete and submit the one-page application before or on Oct. 27 to the Vigo County Clerk’s office.
Some voters are eligible to cast their vote through the use of the travel board. The travel board consists of two poll workers, one from each major party. The poll workers bring a ballot to the voter's house or place of residence and if needed, can assist the voter in filling out a ballot and return it to election officials to be counted.
Election Day is Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
