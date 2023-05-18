Duke Energy announced Thursday it will serve as a 2023-2024 sponsor of the Terre Haute Farmers Market, which runs year-round with summer and winter schedules.
The market will kick off its summer season on Saturday in the Meadows Shopping Center parking lot between Poplar Street and Ohio Boulevard.
The summer market is open from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The winter market is located inside the Meadows and held on specific Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning in November.
“Duke Energy appreciates the value that local farmers markets bring to communities,” Rick Burger, Duke's manager for government and community relations, said in a news release. “The Terre Haute Farmers Market supports the local economy, promotes good health and provides a wide variety of fresh food locally, while supporting family-owned farms.”
The market offers seasonal plants, fruits and vegetables, along with meats, eggs, bakery goods and crafts. All products are grown, raised or made by participating regional vendors.
The market also periodically features live music and entertainment, as well as family-friendly events for all ages, including Kid’s Day.
To learn more and find a list of participating vendors, visit terrehautefarmersmarket.org.
