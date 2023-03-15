As the crows migrate out of town with warmer weather, the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will host a Crow Clean-Up day March 23.
“The Crow Clean-Up is a great opportunity for volunteers and businesses to pitch in to spruce up downtown,” said Lindsey English, membership and programs coordinator for the chamber. “We thought this event would be a great reminder to put away crow deterrents and tidy up from the winter.”
Participants will meet at the chamber at 9 am for a photo opportunity and trash pick-up supplies if needed.
As a part of the cleanup, businesses will begin packing up their sky dancers and shiny objects. Businesses are encouraged to power wash sidewalks and wash windows.
This is the first clean-up of the year for downtown Terre Haute. There will be additional opportunities. Downtown Terre Haute will partner with Garmong Construction in late April. That event will focus on planter boxes.
For more, visit the Downtown Terre Haute Facebook page or email Lindsey English at lenglish@terrehautechamber.com.
