DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Youngstown State postmortem

Watching Indiana State's football team this season, I couldn't help but think of the identity crisis the Sycamores found themselves in.
ISU game plans, it recruits and the coaches preach being a physical team that runs the ball first. And yet, there's been precious little evidence through the course of the season to suggest they were what they self-identified as.
Even now, when the entire season's worth of stats are taken into account, it reflects ISU's struggles in running the ball. The Sycamores still rank 10th in the league at 115.3 rushing yards per game, only ahead of pass-happy Western Illinois. The Sycamores are similarly 10th in yards per rush at 3.7.
On Saturday, it felt like the Sycamores reclaimed their identity.
The Sycamores rushed for 228 yards against the Penguins. Not outstanding, but not insignificant, and obviously, well above season average.
Peterson Kerlegrand rushed for 151 yards, his second 150-plus rushing performance in the last three games. Quarterback Anthony Thompson became a running threat with 63 yards. Both had two touchdowns.
ISU's offensive line, which has been tinkered with and affected by injury all season, looked good. They created holes, they got some solid pull blocking, Saturday was their best performance of the season, I thought.
Now, it must be said that ISU's rushing revival came against the two worst rushing defenses in the MVFC, but it wasn't just the yards that I liked.
I felt that ISU finally felt calibrated correctly. All season long, they've not been themselves identity-wise.
Last week, I wrote about the first down woes which were a direct reflection of their inability to consistently run the ball. That's forced the Sycamores to throw more, and without their best receiver for most of the season.
On Saturday, the Sycamores were 6 of 13 on third down, their best conversion rate of the season. Why? Because they were getting more yardage via the run.
Naturally, that set up pass plays that you can call off the run. Play-action passes were suddenly viable and the short passes that Thompson likes to throw had more bite because ISU wasn't trying to fight its way out of 2nd-and-9 or worse.
Will it continue? We'll know next Saturday when ISU faces the MVFC's stingiest run defense, North Dakota State. The Bison only give up 72 yards per game.
But even if that doesn't go well at the Fargodome, ISU can practice this week knowing their not chasing themselves. They can do what they set out to do when everyone is on the same page. Success breeds confidence.
Saturday was what ISU wants to be. If they can be themselves for the remaining three games, the Sycamores can salvage something of the 2021 campaign, even if it's just having a winning season.
A look at the game
• Passing game – Not spectacular, but quietly effective from Thompson. He was 13 of 21 for 156 yards. His one blemish was an interception in the end zone when ISU could have stretched to a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter.
What helps the passing game is when the running game is working. Play-action passes worked today when they haven't been.
Maybe the most important pass play was a ball thrown by Michael Haupert on a wildcat (where Zach Larkin took the direct snap), then a reverse that put the ball in Haupert's hands for an 18-yard throw to Larkin. That sequence led to ISU's eventual go-ahead TD.
• Running game – ISU out-rushed YSU by two yards, a circumstance I would not have had on my Bingo card at kickoff.
Kerlegrand is getting better as the season progresses. His 151-yard effort was definitive.
And we finally got to see Anthony Thompson: Running Quarterback, a look that has been promised, but not delivered this season until Saturday. Thompson rushed for 63 yards, and with Matt Sora often acting as wingman, it was an effective look.
• Blocking – Carter Herrin's injury forced another change to the starting lineup as Josh Welchel started at right tackle.
No problem this time. The line had its best game of the season. Thompson was barely pressured, only one QB hurry, and the 5.3 yards per carry speaks for itself.
ISU needs a lot more of what it got on Saturday.
• Pass rush – No sacks, but Youngstown State quarterbacks Demeatric Crenshaw and Joe Craycraft were not unmolested.
ISU had seven quarterback hurries, including three by Geoffrey Brown. Craycraft had to throw under pressure several times, including a ball he tried to throw away that resulted in an interception.
• Run defense - This is tricky. Jaleel McLaughlin was like a Shakir Bell reincarnation. Maybe not the power Bell could bring to bear, but he had the same elusiveness and McLaughlin is faster than Bell was. At his best, he was spectacular.
But, McLaughlin is, as ISU safety Ethan Hoover put it postgame, "a home run hitter".
In a weird way, ISU did a decent job on McLaughlin at times. He had six carries of zero yards or a loss. He had seven carries of double-digit yards.
Do they even out? Not really. He did have 138 yards, but it was a hit-and-miss day for McLaughlin instead of one hit after another.
Losing Crenshaw early, it must be said, did hurt YSU and McLaughlin. They run a lot of option action between the two.
YSU's other runners weren't in McLaughlin's class. ISU handled them.
• Pass coverage – Craycraft's numbers don't look great. He was 13 of 31 for 172 yards and, of course, four fourth-quarter interceptions. That would suggest a successful day.
Still, though, I thought the secondary was inconsistent. There were times the Penguins threw right downfield on the Sycamores, most notably in a scoring drive just before halftime.
And, you certainly don't give interceptions back, but one was a tipped ball off of a pass that should have been caught, another was the weird ball that Craycraft tried to throw away. J.J. Henderson deserves credit for being Johnny on the spot on that one, but it was a somewhat freakish pick.
The variance of performance from the secondary has gone on all season. They are alternately pretty good, but also, pretty bad at other times.
• Special teams – Mallory was unhappy that a missed 37-yard field goal by Alan Selzer in the fourth quarter kept the game within 11 points.
Travis Reiner had a good day with three of his five punts landing inside the 20. Haupert had a good 33-yard kick return. Kick coverage was pretty good with some help from some indecision by the Penguins' returners.
Observations
- Saturday was Homecoming. Maybe I'm just getting jaded having attended so many of these games, but this had the least Homecoming feel to the game than any I've attended.
There weren't as many tents. The throng on Wabash Avenue didn't seem to be as large. I'm sure the pandemic has a bit to do with both, but it just didn't feel like ISU's big fall day out.
I'm sure students and alums can educate me on the various fights that have taken place between the university and various groups like the Greek organizations. I'm sure there's validity to it, but frankly, it doesn't fall under my coverage purview, so I get bored hearing about it.
Per usual, the crowd that was in the stadium was loud, especially during the fourth quarter interceptions. Too bad there weren't a few more fans in there to make it louder.
- This was, likely, my last in-person game of the season.
I'll cover the NDSU game off of the ESPN feed. We're a bit stricter on flights these days. Don't know if I'm flying to Fargo for the men's basketball game up there in December either. ISU has offered to let me fly with them, but I'm needed for high school football sectional coverage on Friday night anyway.
ISU has a bye week on Nov. 6 (which is good because I have a wedding to attend). I am attending my daughter's band performance at Indiana on Nov. 13, the last home game against Southern Illinois.
The last game of the season is at Illinois State on Nov. 20 and I plan to be in the Carolinas for basketball's Myrtle Beach Invitational. My Dad lives down that way and I intend to stay with him to make it a bit of a work-family combined trip.
This doesn't mean the Tribune-Star won't be covering the games. Either Andy Amey or David Hughes will do the Nov. 13 game. Illinois State isn't so far away that we can't get to that one either.
And I'll still be doing all of the mid-week stuff, so I'll still be around.
- Around the MVFC, the Valley of Death? You'd better believe it.
More big guns were spiked on Saturday, both from the Mount Rushmore State.
Previously winless-in-the-MVFC Illinois State moseyed up to Vermillion and dropped South Dakota 20-14 at the DakotaDome.
The big play in this one was an injury suffered by solid Coyotes QB Carson Camp. He was hit, helmet-to-helmet, by Illinois State's Shannon Reid. Here's footage of the hit from two angles.
Reid was not called for targeting on that play. In the Jay Elsen's Tweets (Elson does radio for USD) that followed the one posted below, the interpretation was that Camp gave himself up as a runner and that the initial contact was on his shoulder.
I’m going to throw this out there because I’m genuinely puzzled. This is the hit that knocked USD quarterback Carson Camp out of Saturday’s game. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Q8npJTZ1TO— Jay Elsen - Midco Sports (@ElsenMidco) October 24, 2021
Both of those explanation seem pedantic to the point of idiocy to me when you think about the intent of a targeting rule in the first place.
The whole point of targeting in the first place is to prevent helmet-to-helmet contact. And for that reason? Who cares if he's giving himself up as a runner? How does that excuse the outcome of the hit?
Whether Reid's helmet shaded Camp's shoulder isn't the point. The point is there was a heavy helmet-to-helmet hit that did happen and that could have a negative health effect on both Camp and Reid. It did for Camp.
I'm not suggesting you make calls based on the outcome of the hit. I also agree that there should be a distinction between targeting with intent and a helmet-to-helmet hit. Targeting with intent should be 15 yards and an ejection. A helmet-to-helmet hit should be 15 yards with no ejection.
Make it simple and take the over-done interpretation out of what's supposed to be a quest to avoid these types of hits that cause major damage to the participants. Certainly in the moment, definitely in the years to follow.
Anyway, the Jackrabbit half of South Dakota wasn't any happier than the Coyote half was. Northern Iowa, fresh off of a home loss to — South Dakota — spoiled No. 3 SDSU's Hobo Day with a 26-17 victory that does a lot of good for the Panthers playoff hopes.
Hobo Day, if you didn't know, is SDSU's version of Homecoming.
Another Dakota big dog was nearly taken down too. Missouri State led for much of the contest at the Fargodome, but the host Bison scored 14 unanswered in the fourth quarter to squeak out a 27-20 victory.
The one unsurprising win was North Dakota's 37-10 victory over Western Illinois at the Alerus Center. The Leathernecks, so exciting in their first set of MVFC games, are fading fast. No second-half points at all after WIU were experts at it a month ago.
The MVFC stands as thus. Idle SIU is caught by NDSU as both are 4-0. They don't play one another, and ISU still has to play both, so it will be interesting to see if either blinks.
Missouri State and South Dakota are 3-2 - the Bears have the head-to-head if it comes to it for playoff jockeying purposes.
UNI and, shock of shockers, SDSU find themselves at 2-2. The Sycamores sit above the bottom-feeders at 2-3.
Illinois State, North Dakota, Youngstown State and Western Illinois are all 1-4. What's the tiebreaker? Um, who cares? Extremely unlikely any of them are going to be playoff-bound.