DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Missouri State postmortem

First off, thank goodness Indiana State wide receiver Rontrez Morgan is OK.
If you don't know, Morgan was injured on a kick return with 1:11 left in the first half. Morgan was motionless on the field for several minutes and was taken off the field on a gurney. The injury looked serious and cast a pall over a game that was already getting away from the Sycamores.
By the end of the game, ISU knew Morgan - who was taken to Springfield's Mercy Hospital - had full range of motion. Later on Saturday, ISU reported that Morgan passed the tests he was given and was released to return back to Terre Haute.
I can't recall an ISU football injury that was as scary-looking as that one was. While it's certainly not rare to see broken bones, etc., it is unusual to have a player taken to the hospital.
I'm glad Morgan is OK. It's a big relief for anyone who witnessed it.
So, with the most important matter out of the way, let's turn our focus to (gulp!) ... the game.
This was another case where a series of bad events or lackadaisical play, or more often, both, was fatal to the Sycamores.
You think back to the first two Northwestern offensive series, the first portion of the second quarter against South Dakota State, the entire second quarter at South Dakota. Now add the last five minutes of the second quarter at Missouri State to the list.
One failed fourth down conversion, plus a bad coverage, plus two fumbles on kickoffs (one of them by Morgan on the play he was injured), turned a 50/50 game that was 3-0 with five minutes and change left in the first half into a 24-0 laugher at halftime.
That stretch was awful, but that's not where my focus is after yet another disappointing loss. While ISU has these stretches of red mist where it can nothing right, I'm more concerned about the 60 minutes overall, especially on the part of the offense.
It's easy, and it's appropriate, to look at the Sycamores' 1 of 11 third down conversion rate and point to it as a root cause of ISU's woes.
You wouldn't be wrong. ISU is 10th in the MVFC with a 26.5% third down conversion rate, just barely ahead of Illinois State.
Considering the best teams approach a 40% conversion rate, the Sycamores have been pretty putrid in that department.
However, I'm actually more concerned about ISU's first down conversion rate, because it feeds the problems the Sycamores have on third down.
What the hell is a first down conversion rate, you may ask? I'll tell you since I created it today after I noticed the cascading effect ISU's ineffectiveness on first down rippled to the other downs.
What is the optimum yardage you want on first down? Well, the most yards possible, of course, but to give yourself the best chance to move the sticks, you need four yards on first down.
So much for three yards and a cloud of dust, but four yards is a magic number to me.
A minimum of 2nd-and-6 keeps the playbook wide open (a big thing that Curt Mallory mentioned when I asked him about first down performance after the game) and it gives the offense confidence with the opposite effect on the defense. Four yards per play mathematically takes you to the end zone every time.
A gain of three yards or less isn't bad, but it doesn't set you up nearly as well. Of course an empty play (an incomplete pass), a no gain, a loss, a penalty, or worst of all, a turnover, are clearly to be avoided.
So how's ISU doing in the first down conversion rate? Not so well as you might guess.
I looked back at the four Missouri Valley Football Conference games. ISU has had 98 first down plays. It has gained four of more yards on 37 of those plays — a 37.7% "conversion" rate.
Here's the first down breakdown by MVFC game:
• Missouri State — Total first down plays: 23; First downs gained: 4 (1 TD); Plays of 4 yards or more: 10; Empty, no gain, loss or turnovers: 10.
• Western Illinois — Total first down plays: 27; First downs gained: 8 (1 TD); Plays of 4 yards or more: 13; Empty, no gain, loss or turnovers: 5.
• South Dakota — Total first down plays: 24; First downs gained: 3 (0 TD); Plays of 4 yards or more: 5; Empty, no gain, loss or turnovers: 10.
• South Dakota State — Total first down plays: 24; First downs gained: 4 (0 TD); Plays of 4 yards or more: 9; Empty, no gain, loss or turnovers: 6.
Though a 37.7% rate of gains of four or more doesn't seem too bad on paper, take a look at some of those other numbers.
In addition to the 38 plays where gains of four yards or more were made, ISU has also had 31 plays with no gain or negative yardage among those 98.
A loss is much harder to dig out of than a four-yard gain is good. Frankly, a four-yard loss on first down is more impactful than a four-yard gain given what it does to your field position, subsequent play-calling, the pressure the quarterback might fell, the effect on morale, etc.
When ISU can't move the ball on first down, it is in a bad way. Though Peterson Kerlegrand has run better in recent games, ISU's running game is nowhere near reliable enough to consistently move the ball.
The return of Dante Hendrix certainly gives ISU a much better chance of moving the sticks — his very first catch of the game provided one of the first downs ISU gained on first down.
Third down conversion is the statistic we've all come to commonly know, but success on first down is elementary. ISU hasn't always moved the ball at the start of a series and it's paying the price for it.
A look at the game
• Passing game – Hendrix had 10 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, so his presence clearly helped ISU quarterback Anthony Thompson, who was 18 of 31 for 177 yards, one touchdown and one interception (very late in the game when it didn't really matter).
The question going forward will be ... who's helping Hendrix. Take his stats out and ISU spread around 8 catches for 56 yards. Phazione McClurge was the only receiver besides Hendrix targeted more than five times.
Gunnar See got a brief look when Thompson temporarily left the game, but missed on two shots downfield. See is the fourth dropback quarterback to play for the Sycamores this season.
• Running game – Started well as Kerlegrand gained 67 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry. Then the game got away from the Sycamores due to the end-of-second-quarter collapse and ISU wasn't in a position to run anymore.
• Blocking – Carter Herrin, moved to right tackle, got hurt early on. He was replaced by Adeeb Jaouni.
The stats don't suggest anything obvious. Thompson was sacked once and ISU averaged 3.5 yards per carry. But then, the first down inconsistency highlighted above goes to the offensive line as it does every other person on the offensive unit.
• Pass rush – The aggressiveness was there again, if not, the production, as ISU sacked Missouri State quarterbacks five times.
Ah, but Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley was no Connor Sampson, the comparatively less mobile QB ISU faced the week prior.
Shelley made plays with his legs. He gained 39 yards, he was docked 24 yards for the sacks, but everyone knew going in Shelley would be harder to contain and he was.
• Run defense - Not sure how I removed run defense from this space, but it needs to come back. Here is where ISU's defense inconsistency was also felt.
The Bears rushed for 190 yards and averaged 4.2 yards despite the five sacks. Tobias Little led the way with 54 rushing yards, but Missouri State had running back depth ISU would envy. Seven different players had three rushes or more.
• Pass coverage – Missouri State's studs - Tyrone Scott (3 catches, 106 yards, 2 TD) and Xavier Lane (3-71-1) each hurt the Sycamores secondary. When they were isolated in single-coverage, they won the one-on-one battles.
• Special teams – Two fumbles on kickoffs were obviously supremely damaging. Punter Travis Reiner got plenty of time to hone his craft and averaged 41.6 yards per punt on a tricky wind day at Plaster Stadium.
Observations
- While Hendrix lived up to the hype of his return with an excellent effort, fellow returnee from injury Michael Haupert wasn't as impactful.
He didn't enter the game until the second quarter and was used sparingly. He had one carry for one yard — the fourth down ISU didn't convert in the second quarter — and I believe he was targeted once.
ISU has to get Haupert involved. He's too good not to have the ball in his hands more often.
- My first thought as the clock ran down on the ISU defeat was that the defense was kind of hosed by the pair of turnovers at the end of the first half that put them in an awful position to defend a short field.
And that certainly is true, however, Missouri State rolled up 442 yards of total offense and that all be attributed to bad luck.
One thing you can attribute it to is the defense being on the field too long. The Bears had a 35:04-24:56 advantage in time of possession. It showed in the second half when they had three lengthy series that resulted in points.
- As I tweet about jokingly (sorta), I drink Caffeine Free Dr Pepper, almost exclusively when it comes to my one soda per day.
Not the diet kind you can get anywhere. It's regular. Comes in a gold can. Not available in Terre Haute, so I have to buy it Smokey And The Bandit-style in the places that carry it.
The locale I know of that carries it nearest to Terre Haute is Newton. Used to be, I could get it in Paris, Marshall, Robinson, Casey, Effingham, but the list of outlets that carry it continue to shrink, much to my horror.
For several years now, I could stock up on two MVC trips, Carbondale and Springfield.
Why Caffeine Free Dr Pepper? I gave up caffeine back in 2010 due to a heart prolapse. I was always a Dr Pepper fan, and thought my Dr Pepper days were behind me, but then, my sister found the caffeine free version, and I was drawn to it with the passion of the converted.
It's good because unlike most caffeine-free drinks, it actually tastes like the original. There is no discernible difference between regular and caffeine free Dr Pepper.
I've always looked forward to the Springfield trip because I've always been able to stock up big-time while I was there. Dr Pepper passion picks up as you go southwest towards its Texas base, so Springfield was always there for me to load up.
Not this time, though. The stores in the Springfield area no longer stocked my favorite drink. It was a dark day. I was a sad panda.
(I'm sure the practical reason, and I know a little bit about the beverage industry given that my father was in it for 35 years, is that Caffeine Free Dr Pepper isn't a big seller — I may very well be individually responsible for, like, 1% of its national sales — and with a shortage of aluminum for cans, the beverage companies are being choosey about what they produce. Having said all of that, my heart is telling my brain to get lost, because I just want my soda!)
You are dead to me, Springfield grocery stores and its associated distributor, unless you bring it back by basketball season, in which case, I will sing my Hosannah's to you and all will be forgiven.
- Around the MVFC, the haves are definitely spacing themselves out from the have-nots.
The chief "have" - North Dakota State - went to Hancock Stadium and shut out Illinois State 20-0. The Redbirds were held to 99 yards of total offense.
NDSU being 6-0 and 3-0 in conference is no surprise. Illinois State being 2-4 and 0-3 in the MVFC is a surprise, even for those like me who thought the Redbirds would be in the lower half of the league.
Another big "have", South Dakota State, finally became the team that didn't mess around with Western Illinois. The Jackrabbits outscored a Leathernecks team renowned for its finishing kick 28-7 in the second half to earn a 41-17 triumph in Macomb.
Another "have", Southern Illinois, stayed unbeaten in the MVFC with a nervy 31-28 home win over North Dakota.
The Salukis are 6-1 and 4-0 in league play, but unlike the Dakota State's, they've won on a tightrope. SIU's only "easy" league win was a 35-17 win over Illinois State, and even in that one, SIU had to overcome a 17-0 deficit.
SIU's other three wins in the MVFC are by a combined five points. One was an impressive one-point win over SDSU, but another was a close shave against WIU, and then there's this three-point win over middle-of-the-pack UND.
If you want to view the Salukis glass half-full, they know how to win. Half-empty? They're due for a correction at some point. My glass is neither. SIU has a relatively easy schedule down the stretch (i.e., they don't play NDSU), so while it may not be the MVFC's best? The standings may say otherwise by seasons' end.
A new "have" is South Dakota. The Coyotes rolled into the UNI-Dome and drop-kicked Northern Iowa 34-21. UNI was undermined by three turnovers, but USD made a fast start (24-0 lead) stick in a big win that cements their playoff bona fides.
Several schools have hit the halfway point in league play and some haven't. Here's the rundown. SIU leads at 4-0. NDSU is next at 3-0. USD and Missouri State are 3-1. SDSU is 2-1. UNI and Youngstown State are 1-2. ISU and WIU are 1-3. Illinois State pulls up the rear at 0-3.
Playoff-wise? SIU, NDSU, USD, Missouri State and SDSU are likely locks right now. And they might be it.
UNI still has to play SDSU and Missouri State, and while the Panthers have had second-half revivals before, they have zero margin for error at 3-3.
Playoff hopes for the rest, including the Sycamores, are predicated on long-odds scenarios.
The only path I see for the Sycamores is to win at NDSU and beat SIU at home to get a pair of quality wins. Run the table and ISU would be 7-4 in that scenario and could sneak in.
But the above scenario is very unlikely.