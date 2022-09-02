A muggy, breeze-less Thursday night at Memorial Stadium on the first day of September isn't the most comfortable of surroundings.
It was appropriate, though. While players, coaches and fans stewed in the uncomfortable haze, Indiana State's season-opener against North Alabama took on the characteristic of an uncomfortable stalemate.
ISU could kind of move the ball, it outgained North Alabama 276-156, but had trouble cashing in chances and were abysmal on third down, converting just two of 15 chances. Short yardage failures dogged ISU all night.
North Alabama couldn't protect its three, count 'em, three quarterbacks as ISU had eight sacks. ISU's defense held the Lions to eight yards rushing, the sacks and minus-48 yards in team yardage lost being the lion's share of that. North Alabama was frightfully mistake-prone.
Given how the teams canceled the other out, overtime was both appropriate, and potentially, troublesome for both teams. Neither had shown they had breakthrough capability. So whichever teams' troubles trumped the others was likely going to prove fatal.
Both teams displayed their problems in overtime. ISU drove to the 2-yard line and then went backwards on offensive pass interference.
But it was North Alabama's flaws that determined the outcome. An unforced bad snap from the 7-yard line damned the Lions. They were knocked out of field goal range and out of luck as ISU won 17-14.
It was a cagey game. Plenty of good from the ISU defense, but plenty of questions too, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Here's five takeaways from the game:
1. ISU front seven swarmed at all times — The swarming ISU defense was truly impressive. A largely untested defensive line and a young linebacking corps made life utterly miserable for nearly every North Alabama offensive producer.
Running back ShunDerrick Powell had 80 rushing yards, but needed 20 carries to get there. He was very often wrapped up by multiple tacklers and he only had two gains of over 10 yards.
But it was the North Alabama quarterbacks who felt the wrath of ISU's venomous rush.
Quarterbacks Jaylen Gipson, Rett Files and Noah Walters were pressured to death. ISU had eight sacks, the largest total in at least eight seasons (ISU's record book doesn't list a single-game team record for sacks), including four in the third quarter.
Many of the sacks were committee meetings at the quarterback. Three of ISU's sacks were shared. One, officially shared by Gianini Belizaire (who had an excellent ISU debut) and Geoffrey Brown could honestly have been awarded to three other Sycamores who converged at the same time.
ISU used all roads to the quarterback, going up the middle and around the tackles. Defensive ends Kris Reid and Juju Williams had two sacks each on edge rushes.
It wasn't just sacks. Take the sacks out and ISU had seven additional tackles for loss.
The pressure undoubtedly influenced the second of two Rylan Cole interceptions that helped ISU take the lead. North Alabama was on the ISU 9 and Gipson didn't take a long drop on a downfield pass for fear he would go into the end zone and risk a safety in what was then a one-point lead for the Lions. Gipson hurried his throw in traffic and Cole pounced.
ISU's defense, a question mark entering the game, gave a fantastic account for itself. ISU will not likely see another team lacking the offensive confidence that North Alabama demonstrated, but it's a good germ to plant on Week 1.
2. Short yardage was a major problem — ISU's overall offensive statistics don't really tell the story of how the offense struggled to move the sticks.
It wasn't just that ISU was 2 of 15 on third down. There was a time when that stat was a product of ISU's offense struggling to the point where it was constantly in third-and-long situations.
What was concerning was ISU's troubles in short yardage. ISU was 1 of 5 on third or fourth down plays that were three yards or less. There was an additional false start penalty on a 4th-and-2.
That doesn't count the offensive pass interference by Kevin Barnett in the end zone in overtime when ISU had the ball at the 2.
ISU running backs Tee Hodge (78 yards) and Justin Dinka (65 yards) were the two-headed attack the Sycamores thought they would be, but they had trouble pushing defenders around between the tackles. ISU's offensive line didn't get the necessary push either.
Part of the issue might have been unsuccessful attempts to run tempo on 3rd-and-short chances. ISU tried it several times and were stuffed on each attempt.
Failing to convert third-and-short opportunities are frustrating for an offense. ISU has to keep the sticks moving to have any chance against the gauntlet of foes to come.
3. Mallory was patient with Gavin Screws — ISU's new quarterback, Gavin Screws, was uneven. He was 16 of 30 for 141 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Without Dante Hendrix, more on him shortly, he had one hand tied behind his back. Screws was also hurried. North Alabama officially had six quarterback hurries and sacked Screws once.
Given how close the quarterback competition was? It would have been tempting to go to Evan Olaes to give ISU a spark.
During the Curt Mallory coaching era, ISU has had a short leash for quarterbacks in early games. Isaac Harker, Jalil Kilpatrick and Anthony Thompson are opening day starting quarterbacks who were replaced within a game or two of the start of the season.
This time? Mallory stuck with Screws. He explained his reasoning.
"We have confidence in Gavin. He has to take care of the football better and he knows that, and he will, he'll learn. I'm not just going to yank a quarterback after one bad throw. I want to see how he responds," Mallory said.
4. Dante Hendrix was missed — ISU did an effective job keeping Hendrix's hamstring injury out of the public eye. ISU closed practice to outside observers and keeping Hendrix's injury under wraps was one side effect.
Without Hendrix, ISU's receivers didn't test North Alabama's secondary in the same way. Barnett was targeted 10 times, but he did most of his work on medium routes. Same for Daijon Collins, Ethan Chambers and Dakota Caton.
Hendrix stretches the field and commands attention. Mallory said Hendrix should be back soon. Though the degree of difficulty goes up considerably for ISU against its next several foes, it's hard to assess ISU's pass game until Hendrix is back and ISU has its best weapon locked and loaded.
5. New specialists were promising — ISU has some extraordinary specialists. Punter Harry Traum, from Melbourne, Australia, had never been to a football practice or caught a long snap before his arrival to Terre Haute in the summer.
Place-kicker Ryan O'Grady wasn't on the ISU roster until August as he came into camp as a true long-shot walk-on, beating two established kickers to get his job.
(Stephen Ruiz, brought in to handle kicking duties, settled for kickoffs and had one touchback and two fair catches by the Lions.)
Traum was brilliant. He averaged 40 yards on seven punts with a long of 55. His rugby-style kicks were effective, including two rollers that were downed inside the 20.
North Alabama did not have a single punt return attempt, a good sign that Traum understands how the manner of his punts helps determine field position.
O'Grady didn't miss a beat either. He was 3-for-3 on field goals. None of them were long, a 26-yarder was the furthest, but considering he was playing his first college game? Baby steps are steps in the right direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.