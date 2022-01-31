DOWN IN THE VALLEY: Five takeaways from ISU's loss at Bradley

Sunday's 67-52 loss at Bradley was more in line with how I thought the season would go.
I thought the results would vary wildly from one game to the next. I thought the Sycamores would play extremely well and beat some teams they shouldn't. I also thought ISU would show up poorly and get beat, or get beat by a worse margin, than it would suggest on paper.
Some of this has been true. ISU beating Missouri State rises to level of beating a team they shouldn't. But, really? The season hasn't gone as I thought.
My original rationale was based on the notion that ISU's 3-point shooting would wax and wane and so would the Sycamores' results.
Really, though, Sunday's game was the first where ISU laid an egg from minute one to minute 40 in a MVC game. And even then there were stretches where ISU was better than Bradley.
So is this a blip? I tend to think so until something suggests otherwise. ISU had led in every MVC game until Sunday. Though the schedule isn't kind the rest of the week - Drake at home and Valparaiso away will be difficult - I feel like ISU's competitive spirit and the structure of the offense will keep ISU in most games.
The Sycamores' flaws will mean ISU won't win all of those games, and I do think ISU still competed on Sunday, but it's not going to happen everyday where everything ISU needs to go right - 3-point shooting, rebounding, turnovers - is going to go wrong in the same game.
Here's five takeaways from the loss.
1. 3-point shooting hasn't been this bad in MVC play— It's the nature of the beast that a team that shoots a lot of threes is going to run into off-days.
However, ISU hasn't had a collective off-day in Missouri Valley Conference play like it did on Sunday from beyond the arc. The Sycamores were an ugly 5 of 24 from long range, good for 20.8%.
The worst previous mark in a MVC game was ISU's home game against Loyola where it was 28%. The only game worst all season was Alabama A&M, where ISU was 5 of 25.
Take away Micah Thomas's 3 of 7 and the rest of the Sycamores were 1 of 17. Bradley's defense played a role, but that's fluky. That will not happen very often.
With Cooper Neese likely back on Wednesday? It would be a good time for ISU to get back on-track.
2. It wasn't just threes — The Sycamores set or nearly set season lows, or highs, where it wouldn't have wanted to.
Seven assists? Lowest total of the season.
ISU's 25 rebounds? Second-worst total of the MVC season. ISU's 19 rebounds at Loyola was the only one that was worse.
Bradley six blocks? Tied for the best an ISU opponent has had along with Loyola.
The Braves' nine steals were tied for the second-most of the season. Bradley had 10 when the teams played on Jan. 2.
3. Henry didn't get much help from the officials — It wasn't a good day at the office for Henry and he got no help from the officiating crew.
A couple of Henry's fouls stretched the boundary of ticky-tacky. One that occurred right in front of me? Henry inbounded on the baseline. He tried to pass over the top of the Bradley defender, Malevy Lyons. It didn't work. Henry's pass was intercepted, one of his five turnovers.
As Lyons pulled in the steal, Henry grazed him with his hand. Immediately, a foul was called.
Later, Henry goes to the basket and gets hip-checked by his defender. No call and Henry went flying into the basket stanchion and was down for one Bradley possession.
Henry's didn't have a good game, but he certainly didn't get any help from the officials.
4. Bradley wasn't great, but Mast is greatly improved — Bradley is what their MVC record would suggest, a mid-level MVC team.
As long and athletic as they are, they aren't a great shooting team (the Braves managed to shoot worse from 3-point range, 17.4%, than ISU did) and Bradley turns it over their fair share too. The Braves are third-worst in conference play behind Illinois State and the Sycamores.
However, ISU got a dose of good Rienk Mast on Sunday. The dose the rest of the MVC has been getting.
When Mast played at Hulman Center on Jan. 2, he looked lost. He wasn't confident in his shot and was a non-factor, making 2 of 5 from the field.
That was Mast's last bad game. Since then, he's converted 58.4% from the field. ISU actually did a decent job on Mast considering his current form. He was 8 of 14 from the field, the first time he's been under 69% in three games.
Mast has got his baby hook in the lane down pat. Mast also showed confidence in backing down smaller ISU defenders.
If Bradley could get consistent shooting from the arc? The combination of that plus Mast's inside play would make them dangerous beyond just middle of the pack.
5. Uniform question — ISU wore its baby blue throwback jerseys for the second time this season, but it was the first time Henry wore them as he didn't play at Southern Illinois, when ISU previously wore them.
Henry was wearing No. 10, his fourth uniform number he's worn this season. (A pictorial tribute to Henry's uniforms is included at left.)
Henry wore No. 41 in all games to the North Dakota State, except for one game against Hanover, in which he wore No. 42 in ISU's gray set.
(Henry will be the last Sycamore to wear No. 41. Jerry Newsom's No. 41 will be retired in February.)
Starting with the NDSU, Henry has worn his permanent number, No. 15, so it was a surprise to see him in No. 10.
I asked why and was told that Henry didn't have a No. 15 jersey in ISU's baby blue set. So I tweeted it, thinking it was just a minor answer to a minor question.
Unfortunately, that seemed to set some responders on my social media off. The running assumption was that ISU was too cheap to provide Henry with a No. 15 in the baby blues.
Say what you want about the assumption that ISU is cheap is the first club of out many fans' bags, but I knew it likely had nothing to do with finance. And I also knew it likely had to do with ISU's supplier, Under Armour, than ISU itself.
So I asked for a more detailed explanation after the game. This is far, far more copy than I ever intended to spend on such a minor thing, but I opened the questioning, so I need to complete the full story.
First? Basketball jerseys aren't purchased at your local sporting goods store. Schools have deals with apparel companies and they go through them to get uniforms and other swag.
Basketball jerseys are manufactured at Under Armour's facilities overseas. In order to get uniforms in a timely manner, orders are made well in advance of the season.
Henry had wanted to wear No. 22 when he came to ISU. In fact? He's seen in a No. 22 in ISU's preseason promotional photos.
It was soon pointed out that No. 22 is not available. That was retired for Carl Nicks a couple of years ago.
However, the order to Under Armour had already been made, including the order for the baby blue jerseys.
Even in the best of times, it's difficult to turn around jerseys on short notice. With the pandemic affecting supply chains, and with Under Armour's factories overseas, it's very difficult, if not impossible, to get a single jersey on short notice.
It was an honest mistake to issue No. 22, but obviously, ISU didn't want Henry to wear the number as it would have been embarrassing if Henry had played in a retired number.
So he wore No. 41 and No. 42 as a stopgap (those numbers were, essentially, blood jerseys) and a No. 15 was provided in the home white jerseys and road blues, but not in the baby blue.
So there you have it.
• ISU Player of the Game — Micah Thomas was the only consistent scoring threat. Julian Larry once again did a good defensive job, playing a role in forcing Terry Roberts into six turnovers. Past that? Pickings are slim. I'll pick Thomas.
• Opposing Player of the Game — As mentioned, Mast was a force. He gets the nod.
• Around the MVC — The shame of ISU's loss is that it had a chance to climb the MVC ladder.
If the Sycamores could have beaten Bradley, they would have climbed over Illinois State and Valparaiso and kept pace with Southern Illinois. If, and's and but's ...
Maybe the most surprising result was Southern Illinois' 77-55 beatdown of Valparaiso in Carbondale. The Salukis hadn't broken 50 in its previous two games. Granted, both games were against Loyola, but 77 was SIU's best total against a Division I foe.
It also lifted SIU above the chasing pack to avoid Thursday in St. Louis, a half-game ahead of Illinois State and one game ahead of Valpo and ISU
Drake grabbed a share of first place in the MVC with a 77-68 victory over Loyola in Des Moines.
Drake, ISU's next opponent at Hulman Center on Wednesday (if the Bulldogs get through the predicted snow) marched to the line 28 times against the Ramblers, making 25. D.J. Wilkins, Garrett Sturtz and ShanQuan Hemphill were all 6 of 6 at the line.
On Saturday, Missouri State defeated Evansville 72-58 and Northern Iowa dropped Illinois State 79-64. Both wins were home wins and neither was a surprise.
The MVC standings are as follows: Loyola and Drake (7-2), Missouri State and Northern Iowa (7-3), Bradley (6-4), Southern Illinois (4-6), Valparaiso (3-7), ISU (2-6) and Evansville (1-8).
• Random — Hate to file this under "random", because this is about something far more than basketball.
Schertz, Henry and Xavier Bledson had a busy weekend paying tribute to a deceased Lincoln Memorial teammate.
Schertz and the players were chartered to Lincoln Memorial on Saturday for a jersey retirement ceremony honoring Dorian Pinson, who played at LMU from 2014-18.
Pinson died in a tragic accident in April 2021 in Georgia. He and two companions rented a pontoon boat to go swimming on Lake Lanier, north of Atlanta. High winds caught the group off guard and they couldn't get back to the pontoon. Two survived, but Pinson wasn't found.
Pinson's body wasn't found until July. It's a pretty horrible ordeal his family went through. This story details what happened.
https://www.11alive.com/article/news/local/dorian-pinson-body-found-on-lake-lanier/85-c37749b5-193a-4934-b3cd-ac3ca70dd939
Pinson's No. 15 was lifted into the rafters at LMU's gym. Schertz and ISU's LMU crew was chartered back-and-forth from Peoria to Harrogate, Tenn. with the help of a LMU supporter.
I knew about it ahead of time, but didn't write anything because I wasn't sure if it was a surprise or not for those at LMU or not.
𝘿𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙣, 𝓯𝓸𝓻𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓲𝓷 𝓸𝓾𝓻 𝓱𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓽𝓼 💙❤️Thank you for everything. 📸 https://t.co/kqwcOuXm8e#GoSplitters 𝓧 #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/lAGcRlbLUV— LMU Railsplitters (@LMURailsplitter) January 30, 2022
Henry was a freshman when Pinson was a senior. He spoke about his former teammate after ISU's loss on Sunday.
"I meant a lot seeing everybody and re-connecting with my old teammates. Dorian was a great leader that I looked up to my freshman year. I only got a year with him, but in that year, he showed me how to lead. He was like a big brother to me," Henry said.
"A lot of those guys are. The love and togetherness we've got for each other? They've been keeping in-touch with me and with Jabo [Bledson], watching us on ESPN and wishing us the best. It was great seeing them and paying tribute to Dorian and seeing his family."
It's not easy, at all, to try to make this kind of accommodation during the season.
Coaches talk a lot about their players being family while paying lip service to the notion. Schertz and his players demonstrated on Saturday that they mean it when they say it.
Being a good human being means a lot more than being a good basketball player. Good of Schertz and the players to pay tribute to a fallen friend.