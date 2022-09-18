When I spoke with Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory shortly after the end of the Sycamores' 49-14 loss to FCS No. 3 Montana, he was not at a loss to diagnose the problems ISU had on Saturday.
Mallory jumped from holding penalties, defensive and offensive, to not finishing blocks and drives, to dropped passes, to the pressure ISU's defense is under when the offense can't move the sticks.
You know ISU has some problems when what ails them can't pinned down to a single thing or two. There isn't a unit that didn't have at least some role to play in ISU's heavy loss. In two games playing teams considered to be a higher caliber than the Sycamores, ISU has been shown to have quite a few deficiencies it needs to work on.
Consistency is a common theme, ISU quarterback Gavin Screws said it specifically after the game. ISU hasn't had it (not even in the win over North Alabama) and it's hard to get that on-track when the result on the scoreboard isn't offering any positive reinforcement.
Here's five takeaways from the game:
1. Montana's trick plays seemed to take some steam out of ISU's defense — One of the points of running a trick play is not just to surprise the defense for a surprise long gain once, but also, to throw them off-balance on future plays.
Montana ran two trick plays on two consecutive series in the first half. The first, a halfback pass (that Montana almost messed up when the lateral was thrown low) was the home run play as Montana back Junior Bergen found Malik Flowers for a 27-yard touchdown pass that put the Grizzlies up for good at 14-7.
Early in the second quarter, Montana went to the bank again. This time, it was a double reverse that Bergen lined up to throw another pass from. This time? ISU was stacked on the right side that Bergen was on and he had no one to throw to. He ran out of bounds for an 6-yard loss.
The point, though, wasn't whether the play worked or not. It seemed like Montana's willingness to go off tendency took some of ISU's aggressiveness away.
Maybe it was coincidence? Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson built up to a crescendo and maybe he would have regardless of whether the Grizzlies went to trick plays or not? However, ISU's sails lost some wind around the same time these plays were run and their effect can't be completely dismissed.
2. Screws takes responsibility — I was impressed with Screws' demeanor after the game. He knows he has to be better.
First? It was good to see ISU put the quarterback rotation it used against Purdue in the rear view. I've made my position clear on quarterback ambiguity before ... it's never good.
Screws started very well. When you go back and look at his 8 of 9 start, there's some gems in there that are forgotten in the wake of the loss. A 20-yard throw to Dante Hendrix to convert a 3rd-and-19 among them.
However, once Montana shut down Justin Dinka and the ISU running game, Screws lost his effectiveness. Forced to throw downfield, his throws became more hopeful, less assured. By then, Montana knew passes were coming and blanketed Hendrix and other ISU targets.
Screws did not put much pressure on the Grizzlies defenders at any rate. Several of his throws sailed long. It wasn't difficult to sense that several throws were forced.
In the end? Screws was 11 of 22 for 115 yards. But completing 8 of 9 followed by 3 of 13 is a strange way to get to 50%.
Let's also not make this entirely about Screws. Montana's defense is good. It's not like Screws is playing against no one. Montana's early pressure had an effect too. Screws was a sitting duck on Montana's four sacks.
I'm not sure what ISU should do here. Evan Olaes entered late, but only completed 1 of 5 against Montana's reserves.
It's a chicken and egg thing. Screws was clearly better when Montana had to respect ISU's running game. So Screws gets no help when the running game is shut down. On the other hand? Screws can't create balance on his own to help the running game.
Tough conundrum for the Sycamores.
3. Penalties — Seven flags for 94 yards. Can't have it and the ISU secondary was involved in the most impactful laundry.
Early on, ISU was getting away with penalties. ISU got out from under offensive pass interference by Dante Hendrix early and also got away unscathed from a roughing the passer penalty on Trejuan Purty. ISU also extricated itself from an early holding penalty.
However, in the second half, there was no refuge. A pass interference penalty on Johnathan Edwards gave Montana a lift on the first play of the third quarter. Another pass interference on the next series, this time on Kalael Davis, put Montana on the ISU 11 and the Grizzlies scored one play later.
On one of the last plays of the third quarter, a third pass interference on Bilhal Kone set up another Grizzlies score.
4. Injuries in wrong places — Though Dinka ran extremely well early (Montana took away the edge after Dinka amassed 88 rushing yards and that was that for his production), losing Tee Hodge took away ISU's running variety. Dawson Basinger, the former North Central star, spelled Hodge. and had 25 rushing yards, but ISU couldn't play its inside-outside running game.
ISU linebacker Geoffrey Brown made a great stop on a third quarter goal line stop, but paid a heavy price. Montana running back Nick Ostmo was stopped cold, but Ostmo, trying to bull his way to the end zone, accidentally caught Brown in the chin.
Brown tried to keep playing, but was in such bad shape that the officials stopped the game so he could be tended to. Brown was taken to the locker room right off the field.
Since ISU has two weeks to its next game, we'll not likely know Hodge or Brown's status for a bit. Mallory didn't seem too concerned about Hodge. We'll see about Brown. It's bad to speculate about potential head injuries.
5. The Big Sky-MVFC Challenge - The Big Sky-MVFC Challenge has been contested since 2017, though ISU fans were likely blissfully unaware since Saturday's game was ISU's first participation in it.
It just seems like a flawed concept, if I'm being kind. Unlike the now moribund Mountain West-MVC Challenge, it's very scattershot in terms of who participates. It's not really a definitive measure of which league is better.
It's just a matter of which league gets the more favorable matchups. Certainly, a young ISU team playing No. 3 Montana was not apples-to-apples. Football scheduling is weird and has to be done in advance, but in the more flexible scheduling world of basketball, you'd never get a similar mismatch in a challenge series.
That said? Credit to the Big Sky for a nice win for Sacramento State at Northern Iowa on Saturday. The Big Sky went 3-2 on Saturday as Southern Utah also won at Western Illinois. North Dakota won at Northern Arizona and South Dakota beat Cal Poly.
The Big Sky is a quality conference, I mean them no disrespect at all, but this "challenge" would be a lot more legit if all (or most) of the schools participated each year. As it is? It's no indicator of which conference is better.
Save that for the FCS playoffs.
