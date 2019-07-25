There’s plenty of hype surrounding Darius Leonard’s second NFL season.
After all, he’s the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year with a charismatic personality to match.
Anthony Walker is the Robin to Leonard’s Batman and more than happy to quietly prepare for the follow up to an outstanding season of his own.
The former Northwestern star racked up 105 tackles, one sack, an interception and a fumble recovery in his first season under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
And he’s feeling even more confident as he enters his third season as a pro.
“You understand the nuances of the defense, where you can take your risks, where you can’t take your risks, bounce ideas off the coaches,” Walker said. “Just a lot of things like that. So you definitely take pride in being able to understand the game a little bit more. Year 2 in the system, but Year 3 for me being on the field. So just having fun doing it.”
He and Leonard have formed a dynamic duo. In fact, no other team can boast as prolific a pair of off-the-ball linebackers.
Each man is quick to credit the other for his success.
In truth, it’s their chemistry as a team that’s helped lift them to new heights.
They have an innate feel for one another’s playing style and they are continuing to try and spread that chemistry throughout the Indianapolis Colts defense.
“We’re right behind each other,” Walker said. “So he knows if I’m gonna take a risk, he’s gonna come and clean it up for me. So we have fun playing with each other. But that’s with all the guys, though. We talk. We try to communicate so much that when we’re on the field, it’s just second nature.”
